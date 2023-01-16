This song shared on Tinder was both a magnificent hit and a hilarious miss

Life

This Tinder exchange has just gone viral on Reddit and we’re not sure if it’s a Pyrrhic victory or the exact opposite of a Pyrrhic victory but, well, best have a read for yourself.

‘I sent a girl a song I made and she replied 2 weeks later, so confused lol,’ said Fluxyxo.

Oof.

‘I guide others to a treasure I cannot possess.’

ThFlameAlchemist ‘New word added to the Oxford English Dictionary; ‘Cucksong: (noun) This is defined as when an upcoming male artist sends music to a female he is interested in having sex with only for the female to use the said song to have sex with other men AND then feed back to the male artist. In other words, this is an L. ‘Word origin – cukesong, from Old French cucuault, from cucu cuckoo.’

automatic-pointer

Asked to share the music, the original poster, Fluxyxo said: ‘I don’t even think it’s that sexy lol, just lil lofi / jazz ting.’

Have a listen for yourself here!

‘It’s a whole different experience with the artist.’

Imsittingonthepooper ‘I don’t think I could unironically f**k to it tho, it would be surreal.’

Fluxyxo ‘Then f**k to it ironically, problem solved.’

Agreeable_Leather_68

To conclude …

‘Well at least the song is getting more plays right?’

Bulky_Independent725

Source Reddit u/Fluxyxo