News

This Scottish reporter wasn’t letting Rishi Sunak ignore the question and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2023

Many a time you’ll be watching the TV or listening to the radio and wishing a politician was pressed more to answer the question.

But there was no need to bellow at the TV when STV political editor Colin Mackay encountered Rishi Sunak during the prime minister’s visit to Scotland to see Scottish fist minister Nicola Sturgeon, among other people.

The STV man wasn’t convinced that Sunak was answering his question and he didn’t let it lie, he really didn’t let it lie.

More of this sort of thing in England please. Everywhere, in fact.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

And also this, very much this.

Especially here.

And you can watch the full interview here.

Source Twitter @dinosofos