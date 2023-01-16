This Scottish reporter wasn’t letting Rishi Sunak ignore the question and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

News

Many a time you’ll be watching the TV or listening to the radio and wishing a politician was pressed more to answer the question.

But there was no need to bellow at the TV when STV political editor Colin Mackay encountered Rishi Sunak during the prime minister’s visit to Scotland to see Scottish fist minister Nicola Sturgeon, among other people.

The STV man wasn’t convinced that Sunak was answering his question and he didn’t let it lie, he really didn’t let it lie.

More of this sort of thing in England please. Everywhere, in fact.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

Colin Mackay is a superb journalist, perhaps the sharpest broadcast interviewer in Scotland. Am not entirely sure that Sunak was prepared for this… pic.twitter.com/Gwsg6RwvYH — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) January 14, 2023

2.

Terrific piece of interviewing. Politicians are coached to change the premise, answer their own question. Not enough journalists can do what Colin did and stay focused to get an answer to THEIR question. — Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) January 14, 2023

3.

Imagine if every journalist held Government to account like the superb @STVColin pic.twitter.com/VMDk4OsqfE — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 14, 2023

4.

Refreshing to see a reporter actually doing their job, rather than treating them like a potential future patron or collaborator, as is the Westminster model. — Authoritarian Wokeness Enforcer (@SteampunkKanye) January 14, 2023

5.

This is the appropriate journalistic response to the politicians' ubiquitous 'what I'm focusing on' gambit. https://t.co/ZxSoPA5rWE — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 14, 2023

6.

The correct response should have been “Well, I’m delighted that you think there’s still a chance I’ll be PM after the election…” — John O’Shea (@politicalhackuk) January 14, 2023

7.

Rishi Sunak seems to think he's in some sort of gameshow where he has to avoid answering the question. https://t.co/BmG1QQkqBn — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 14, 2023

8.

Fantastic journalism there. But I’ll guarantee,that reporter will never get within 100yds of a senior Tory minister ever again. — Join a Union! (@union4me) January 14, 2023

9.

More interviewers need to do this. Sunak is *terrible* at politics, though, isn’t he? That ‘get me out of here’ glance at the end is priceless. pic.twitter.com/N82o8oWp9x — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) January 14, 2023

10.

Well done @STVColin,good interviewing technique. You should have just kept going with pushing Mr Sunak to answer the actual question, not what he is focused on, or what people are telling him about. Other journos could learn from you. — Bernadette Kelly #StandWithUkraine #ReJoinEU (@Europeankelly) January 14, 2023

11.

Not a single English reporter at any of the major channels has ever grilled a PM like this pic.twitter.com/BPAR7gjYey — ashok kumar 🇵🇸 (@broseph_stalin) January 14, 2023

And also this, very much this.

The more annoyed he gets, the more Rishi Sunak sounds like Will from the Inbetweeners. — Chris Stone 📽️🎙️🎧 (@ChrisStoneTV) January 14, 2023

Especially here.

And you can watch the full interview here.

