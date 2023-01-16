Celebrity

This David Blaine card trick has gone viral again and Harrison Ford’s reaction gets better and better

Poke Staff. Updated January 16th, 2023

This David Blaine card trick has gone viral all over again on Twitter because it’s one of his very best.

And while the card trick is amazing – obviously – the look of growing disbelief on Harrison Ford’s face is even better.

And the payoff? 10/10!

Not the first time we’ve seen it, but like all the best magic tricks, you can watch it again and again.

Source Twitter @JamesL1927