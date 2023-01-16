This David Blaine card trick has gone viral again and Harrison Ford’s reaction gets better and better
This David Blaine card trick has gone viral all over again on Twitter because it’s one of his very best.
And while the card trick is amazing – obviously – the look of growing disbelief on Harrison Ford’s face is even better.
And the payoff? 10/10!
DAVID BLAINE stuns HARRISON FORD with an incredible magic trick at his home. pic.twitter.com/sDYlDtsVSX
— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) January 15, 2023
Not the first time we’ve seen it, but like all the best magic tricks, you can watch it again and again.
Lol i knew the end of this and it’s still hilarious 🤣
— •mêmêntôMÖR1• 🍞🌹💀 ™️ (@CPTMoorgan) January 15, 2023
Get the eff out of my house 🤣🤣🤣
— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) January 15, 2023
Harrison’s reaction is priceless!
— Jeff Soble (@jeffsoble) January 15, 2023
My guy Harrison Ford has since moved from that house and in his new house doesn’t eat oranges or even go in the kitchen anymore 🤣🤣🤣
— Jordan Tripp (@yung_jay0) January 15, 2023
Of all the Blaine reactions this one is still the best
— Mike Latshaw. Awful. (@drlatshawful) January 15, 2023
Source Twitter @JamesL1927