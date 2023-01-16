‘What product is marketed pretty much exclusively to stupid people?’ – 18 strong contenders

Pics

We’re not sure what gem u/98_percent_simian spotted at the shops, but they took to r/AsReddit with this question.

What product is marketed pretty much exclusively to stupid people?

This mask costs more than £25 with delivery. Just saying.

Here’s what Redditors had to say on the matter – and while we think ‘stupid’ might be a bit harsh, some really have a point.

1.

Those shitty rings that break when they “absorb bad vibes.”

Reasonable-Voice7381

2.

Those machines that are supposed to eliminate the harmful 5G rays.

BillyAndTeddy

3.



lendrumbilator

4.

Healing Crystals.

CaptinDerp1

5.

Megachurch donations that are advertised to bring you salvation or other holy benefits.

cmpzak

6.

Those rings or necklaces that make you “lose weight” How can one be so stupid to buy this shit off Wish and then write reviews on how it doesn’t work? Of course it doesn’t work it’s a fucking ring

Akiosaiki_k

7.

“Spirit boxes” for detecting ghosts. Those things cost around $150-$300.

SwedishButtWhistle

8.

Anything sold by Gwyneth Paltow.

Byzantiny

9.



Redfield51

