These two Amazon reviews fit together like a jigsaw and it’s A++

Neither of these Amazon reviews are up to much in isolation.

Put them together, however, as Petergovea has done over on Reddit, and they fit together like, er, like a jigsaw.

Come on, Amazon, do the decent thing and get these people together!

‘Puzzling evidence.’

bk15dcx ‘Both the reviews fit like a puzzle.’

Tanishqreddyy ‘I’ve ordered like 20 puzzles from various sellers and never, not once, have I found EXTRA pieces.

I have however pulled all my hair out because 70% of the way through I realise there are missing pieces.’

QueefBurgers_ ‘Passing ships in the night…’

claggum

Source Reddit u/Petergovea Image Unsplash Nathalia Segato