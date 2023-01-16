These two Amazon reviews fit together like a jigsaw and it’s A++
Neither of these Amazon reviews are up to much in isolation.
Put them together, however, as Petergovea has done over on Reddit, and they fit together like, er, like a jigsaw.
Come on, Amazon, do the decent thing and get these people together!
‘Puzzling evidence.’
bk15dcx
‘Both the reviews fit like a puzzle.’
Tanishqreddyy
‘I’ve ordered like 20 puzzles from various sellers and never, not once, have I found EXTRA pieces.
I have however pulled all my hair out because 70% of the way through I realise there are missing pieces.’
QueefBurgers_
‘Passing ships in the night…’
claggum
Source Reddit u/Petergovea Image Unsplash Nathalia Segato