These two Amazon reviews fit together like a jigsaw and it’s A++

Updated January 16th, 2023

Neither of these Amazon reviews are up to much in isolation.

Put them together, however, as Petergovea has done over on Reddit, and they fit together like, er, like a jigsaw.

Come on, Amazon, do the decent thing and get these people together!

‘Puzzling evidence.’
bk15dcx

‘Both the reviews fit like a puzzle.’
Tanishqreddyy

‘I’ve ordered like 20 puzzles from various sellers and never, not once, have I found EXTRA pieces.
I have however pulled all my hair out because 70% of the way through I realise there are missing pieces.’
QueefBurgers_

‘Passing ships in the night…’
claggum

Source Reddit u/Petergovea Image Unsplash Nathalia Segato