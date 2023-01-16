People can’t believe how this ad could get it so wrong – 19 ready-to-wear takedowns

Pics

Latest in a very occasional series, ad of the week is surely this, which went wildly viral after it was shared by @awlilnatty over on Twitter.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA THEY THINK WE STROLL IN THE DARK HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA pic.twitter.com/apzx88JcZQ — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) January 12, 2023

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

And it’s so wrong on so many levels we don’t know where to start.

Fortunately these people did, 17 ready-to-wear and totally on-point takedowns.

Tell me you have no female creatives working in your agency without telling me you have no female creatives working in your agency. — DAtkin (@DeeAisha) January 12, 2023

This is what I wear for a stroll after dark: pic.twitter.com/JIvM6caeWY — ❝Law❞ (@Treacle_A) January 13, 2023

IN A WRAP DRESS NO LESS — Louisa Connolly-Burnham (@louisacburnham) January 13, 2023

“For walks in the park or……shit…what rhymes with park? Ark, Bark, Clark, no those would be ridiculous. Dark? Yeah, strolls in the dark. Sure, women probably do that in a flimsy dress. Job done. Coming for a pint, Jim?” — G P (@ParisGm1) January 13, 2023

😬😬😬 — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) January 13, 2023

Obviously bizarre messaging and additionally the way they’ve laid it out, presumably I’m not the only one that first read it as ‘for walks and strolls in the park after dark’ which made it even weirder. — @[email protected] (@Kenny__Stewart) January 13, 2023

women actually strolling after dark pic.twitter.com/9RVwn2tccj — Marie Gardiner (@MarieGardiner) January 13, 2023

And if you really must stroll in the dark, FOR CHRIST’S SAKE DON’T DO IT IN THE PARK! — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) January 13, 2023

Based on her expression, she’s just found out what the ad slogan will be. — Thessian (@Thessian_Twitch) January 14, 2023

10.