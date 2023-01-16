Specsavers had the hilarious last word on this worried Prince Harry ‘lookalike’
With no new clips from Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, the obsessed newspapers had to go in search of a related story – and in their desperation the Daily Mail dug up this –
I look so much like Prince Harry I'm afraid the Taliban could target me https://t.co/6AHN2D7Xd3
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 11, 2023
He should probably be more afraid of a sneak attack by Mr Blobby. People weren’t convinced of his peril – or the need for the non-story.
I wouldn’t worry if I was you 😂😂😂
— rachel (@Rachellawless76) January 11, 2023
Some serious barrel scraping going on now over Harry and Megan stories. pic.twitter.com/1FbeuRJRrS
— Phillip Lawler (@PhillipLawler1) January 11, 2023
One has to have a terrible eyesight to think he resembles Harry! Maybe he should stop trying to impersonate Harry and get a better job 🤷🏻♀️
— Minoo Osborne 😷💉 (@MinooOsborne) January 11, 2023
The story got a bit more traction after being picked up by No Context Brits.
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 15, 2023
Megan and Harry from wish ❤️ https://t.co/zDYN4ynMyH
— Sandra’s fan 💙 (@dayoconnor1930) January 16, 2023
Ed Sheeran should be afraid https://t.co/ugFgKVUkuJ
— B⁷ (@HauntedbiHumans) January 16, 2023
FFS, slow news day https://t.co/dKnlGpn3Ou
— Andysson (@sarcitwat) January 15, 2023
He's just a ginger guy with a beard https://t.co/n7RgGGF2ch
— Sky Blue Future (@OurTimeIsNow6) January 15, 2023
We should all raise our glasses to the person running the Specsavers account, who tweeted this.
We’re open tomorrow
— Specsavers (@Specsavers) January 15, 2023
