Specsavers had the hilarious last word on this worried Prince Harry ‘lookalike’

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 16th, 2023

With no new clips from Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, the obsessed newspapers had to go in search of a related story – and in their desperation the Daily Mail dug up this –

He should probably be more afraid of a sneak attack by Mr Blobby. People weren’t convinced of his peril – or the need for the non-story.

The story got a bit more traction after being picked up by No Context Brits.

We should all raise our glasses to the person running the Specsavers account, who tweeted this.

