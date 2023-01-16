Specsavers had the hilarious last word on this worried Prince Harry ‘lookalike’

News

With no new clips from Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, the obsessed newspapers had to go in search of a related story – and in their desperation the Daily Mail dug up this –

I look so much like Prince Harry I'm afraid the Taliban could target me https://t.co/6AHN2D7Xd3 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 11, 2023

He should probably be more afraid of a sneak attack by Mr Blobby. People weren’t convinced of his peril – or the need for the non-story.

I wouldn’t worry if I was you 😂😂😂 — rachel (@Rachellawless76) January 11, 2023

Some serious barrel scraping going on now over Harry and Megan stories. pic.twitter.com/1FbeuRJRrS — Phillip Lawler (@PhillipLawler1) January 11, 2023

One has to have a terrible eyesight to think he resembles Harry! Maybe he should stop trying to impersonate Harry and get a better job 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Minoo Osborne 😷💉 (@MinooOsborne) January 11, 2023

The story got a bit more traction after being picked up by No Context Brits.

Megan and Harry from wish ❤️ https://t.co/zDYN4ynMyH — Sandra’s fan 💙 (@dayoconnor1930) January 16, 2023

Ed Sheeran should be afraid https://t.co/ugFgKVUkuJ — B⁷ (@HauntedbiHumans) January 16, 2023

He's just a ginger guy with a beard https://t.co/n7RgGGF2ch — Sky Blue Future (@OurTimeIsNow6) January 15, 2023

We should all raise our glasses to the person running the Specsavers account, who tweeted this.

We’re open tomorrow — Specsavers (@Specsavers) January 15, 2023

via Gfycat

