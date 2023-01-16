Celebrity

Nick Owen’s Jay-Z gaffe was funny – but his correction was even funnier

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 16th, 2023

Newsreader and TV presenter Nick Owen was one of the early faces of breakfast TV, rising to fame alongside Anne Diamond on Good Morning Britain.

At the age of 75, he’s still out there bringing news and a friendly face to the masses for BBC’s Midlands Today.

It was on that show that he added to his legend with this slip of the tongue – spotted by the ever-vigilant Scott Bryan. But it’s the correction that will enter the TV Hall of Fame.

Scott said what a lot of people probably thought after seeing it.

Nick’s Accidental Partridge moment simply cemented his legendary status.

Sorry to ruin your day, but it might not be the kids that Nick Owen is down with, so much as the middle-aged.

With characteristic good humour, Nick himself reacted to many of the comments about his hilarious gaffe – mostly like this.

It’s only January, but Scott Bryan already has something for his must-see end-of-year round-up.

