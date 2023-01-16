Nick Owen’s Jay-Z gaffe was funny – but his correction was even funnier

Celebrity

Newsreader and TV presenter Nick Owen was one of the early faces of breakfast TV, rising to fame alongside Anne Diamond on Good Morning Britain.

At the age of 75, he’s still out there bringing news and a friendly face to the masses for BBC’s Midlands Today.

It was on that show that he added to his legend with this slip of the tongue – spotted by the ever-vigilant Scott Bryan. But it’s the correction that will enter the TV Hall of Fame.

OH MY GOD Watch this report by Nick Owens on Midlands Today. Stick to the end. pic.twitter.com/PwwcWfwVoz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 13, 2023

Scott said what a lot of people probably thought after seeing it.

I don’t think I will ever recover. pic.twitter.com/NeZigQAcMZ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 13, 2023

Nick’s Accidental Partridge moment simply cemented his legendary status.

amazing moment from midlands today news… watch the video to the very end 🤩@nickowentv, we love you ❤️pic.twitter.com/IHmQyIn3Aj — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) January 14, 2023

I’d like to say he styled it out at the end. That’s what I’d like to say… pic.twitter.com/h40UNn4yeE — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) January 14, 2023

I can not reiterate how much we need to protect @nickowentv at all costs! I’m pretty sure many of my dad jokes come from watching local TV news as a kid… Absolutely legendary scenes 😂 https://t.co/6T1Gjwo6PC — Oliver Morgan (@OliverMorgs) January 14, 2023

🤣 — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 13, 2023

This is why Nick Owen is a legend https://t.co/6GQgQkoKT5 — James Bovill (@James_Bovill) January 13, 2023

Sorry to ruin your day, but it might not be the kids that Nick Owen is down with, so much as the middle-aged.

Jay-z is 53 years old. https://t.co/XkJ7nribRL — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) January 14, 2023

With characteristic good humour, Nick himself reacted to many of the comments about his hilarious gaffe – mostly like this.

😂😂 — Nick Owen (@nickowentv) January 14, 2023

It’s only January, but Scott Bryan already has something for his must-see end-of-year round-up.

*opens new Google Doc* WTF TV News Moments of 2023. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 13, 2023

