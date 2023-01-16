What if Alien had Mr Blobby instead of the facehugger?

Entertainment

Matt Highton‘s video edits are a treasure of the online comedy world, and impressively well made. If you haven’t seen his continuing series of Mr Blobby clips, this is a good time to put that right.

Past releases include –

Paranormal Activity I put Mr Blobby into Paranormal Activity. I'm so sorry… pic.twitter.com/46yAAJuWJP — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) November 17, 2022

Stephen King’s IT I put Mr Blobby into IT and I think I may have created one of the most horrible things ever. Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/GSWAVZrcZo — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) October 3, 2022

Matt recently posted another masterpiece – Mr Blobby in that scene from Alien

In space no one can hear you scream. Here's Mr Blobby in the chestburster scene from Alien. pic.twitter.com/eyyUGU37dj — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 13, 2023

Add that one to Ripley’s Believe it or Not.

This was Twitter’s review – spoiler alert: 5 stars.

These family friendly @DisneyPlus edits are getting out of control. https://t.co/ao5hJAq3rD — James Brophy ⚜⚜⚜🖖🎙🏳️‍🌈❤ (@jamesfbrophy) January 15, 2023

Who knew you could make this scene more terrifying. https://t.co/bOOFGVSZrL — Ali Hughes (@alichughes) January 15, 2023

Some nightmare fuel for you…. pleasant dreams 😉 https://t.co/kiIsyrZsLl — Mobius Tempus (@EnneadGames) January 13, 2023

You managed to make the run over the table look more convincing than the original film — It’s John! (@odd_really) January 13, 2023

I am thankful I live in the same timeline as you making these — The🏺O (@Theokhronos) January 14, 2023

As if that weren’t enough, we’re truly blessed, because there’s a second clip.

You still don't understand what you're dealing with, do you? The perfect organism. Its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility. Here's some bonus Blobby: Mr Blobby in Alien Part 2. pic.twitter.com/UFjFt4PYdc — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 14, 2023

You can find Matt on Twitter – obviously – and YouTube, or chip in for a coffee here. Other hot beverages are available.

READ MORE

Silence of the Lambs would have been very different if Wallace had played Hannibal Lecter

Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab