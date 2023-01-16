What if Alien had Mr Blobby instead of the facehugger?
Matt Highton‘s video edits are a treasure of the online comedy world, and impressively well made. If you haven’t seen his continuing series of Mr Blobby clips, this is a good time to put that right.
Past releases include –
Paranormal Activity
I put Mr Blobby into Paranormal Activity. I'm so sorry… pic.twitter.com/46yAAJuWJP
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) November 17, 2022
I put Mr Blobby into Paranormal Activity. I'm so sorry… pic.twitter.com/46yAAJuWJP
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) November 17, 2022
Stephen King’s IT
I put Mr Blobby into IT and I think I may have created one of the most horrible things ever. Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/GSWAVZrcZo
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) October 3, 2022
I put Mr Blobby into IT and I think I may have created one of the most horrible things ever. Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/GSWAVZrcZo
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) October 3, 2022
Matt recently posted another masterpiece – Mr Blobby in that scene from Alien
In space no one can hear you scream.
Here's Mr Blobby in the chestburster scene from Alien. pic.twitter.com/eyyUGU37dj
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 13, 2023
Add that one to Ripley’s Believe it or Not.
This was Twitter’s review – spoiler alert: 5 stars.
These family friendly @DisneyPlus edits are getting out of control. https://t.co/ao5hJAq3rD
— James Brophy ⚜⚜⚜🖖🎙🏳️🌈❤ (@jamesfbrophy) January 15, 2023
Who knew you could make this scene more terrifying. https://t.co/bOOFGVSZrL
— Ali Hughes (@alichughes) January 15, 2023
Some nightmare fuel for you…. pleasant dreams 😉 https://t.co/kiIsyrZsLl
— Mobius Tempus (@EnneadGames) January 13, 2023
You managed to make the run over the table look more convincing than the original film
— It’s John! (@odd_really) January 13, 2023
I am thankful I live in the same timeline as you making these
— The🏺O (@Theokhronos) January 14, 2023
As if that weren’t enough, we’re truly blessed, because there’s a second clip.
You still don't understand what you're dealing with, do you? The perfect organism. Its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility.
Here's some bonus Blobby: Mr Blobby in Alien Part 2. pic.twitter.com/UFjFt4PYdc
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 14, 2023
You can find Matt on Twitter – obviously – and YouTube, or chip in for a coffee here. Other hot beverages are available.
READ MORE
Silence of the Lambs would have been very different if Wallace had played Hannibal Lecter
Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab