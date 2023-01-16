Entertainment

What if Alien had Mr Blobby instead of the facehugger?

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 16th, 2023

Matt Highton‘s video edits are a treasure of the online comedy world, and impressively well made. If you haven’t seen his continuing series of Mr Blobby clips, this is a good time to put that right.

Past releases include –

Paranormal Activity

Stephen King’s IT

Matt recently posted another masterpiece – Mr Blobby in that scene from Alien

Add that one to Ripley’s Believe it or Not.

This was Twitter’s review – spoiler alert: 5 stars.

As if that weren’t enough, we’re truly blessed, because there’s a second clip.

You can find Matt on Twitter – obviously – and YouTube, or chip in for a coffee here. Other hot beverages are available.

