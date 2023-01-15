18 of the funniest theories from r/LowStakesConspiracies

Social Media

You only have to take a quick glance at r/VaxxHappened to know that some people really buy into the craziest of conspiracy theories.

The r/LowStakesConspiracies subreddit, howver, is a place for people to share conspiracy theories they absolutely don’t believe – and have invented specially for the forum.

These 18 funny examples have varying degrees of believability.

Rawshark96

Women’s jackets and pants don’t have pockets (or have shallow pockets) to sell more handbags.

bigandsilent

McDonald’s ice-cream machine is always broken so you have to buy something more expensive to avoid embarrassment.

ErikSD

Bacon never comes in resealable packaging so you’ll use it faster and thus buy more bacon.

ReluctantRedditor

Elf on the shelf was created by the government to make the younger generations desensitized to being constantly watched.

SpaceButterfly

The concept of “New Year’s Resolutions” was created by gym companies so they can get more gym memberships.

Printern

They recommend salt with tequila so that you buy more drinks.

Smidday

CrackerCrackerToast

Elon Musk already had a Neuralink implanted to show the public its efficacy, but it accidentally turned him into the lunatic that he’s been for the last 18 months.

symitwo

Gender is a concept invented by toilet manufacturers to sell more bathrooms.

Ducklover-3000

There is nowhere to store the orange cones they use to block off construction, so every time a project is finished they have to start a new one.

Spicy_Lord

Toothpaste companies are subsidising farmers to grow GM peas so that the “pea sized” amount of toothpaste you’re using gets progressively larger.

Exhi12

Electronic smart meters were introduced by power companies to make every home in the land use a tiny bit more electricity.

Woldorg

WafflesSupplier

Your parents and grandparents are just faking moronic technological literacy so you can swoop in and fix things and feel like a superior, condescending IT cowboy, similar to how they marveled at how fast you were or how high you could jump as a kid.

ExplosiveDehiscent

50 Shades of Grey is intentionally terrible so that masochists can torture themselves by reading it.

JustStatedTheObvious

Reddit was created by the CIA to identify the brightest minds but it failed and ended up a support group for sad virgins.

PurpByThePound

The Loch Ness Monster is actually an elephant from a zoo swimming.

SomeAvocado

BONUS – This seem very believable.

Companies make being on hold as annoying as possible so that you hang up and they don’t have to deal with you.

ManySmallDogs

