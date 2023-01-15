F. Murray Abraham excitedly spotting a group of fans will brighten your day
Even if you don’t know F. Murray Abraham by name, you’ll definitely recognise the face.
The 83-year-old actor has had a distinguished career on stage and screen, in such notable productions as The Merchant of Venice, Amadeus and Homeland – theatre, film and TV, respectively.
He was recently nominated for an award for his role in the smash-hit TV series, White Lotus, but sadly didn’t take the prize on the night.
TikToker Ali Dugaw – @glutenfreetravelgirl – shared this heart-warming moment he spotted a group of fans in the crowd outside the venue.
It’s a lovely watch.
@glutenfreetravelgirl Sweet moment from the red carpet: the look on F. Murray Abraham’s face when he realized we were cheering for him 😍👏 #goldenglobes #fmurrayabraham #thewhitelotus #goldenglobesredcarpet #goldenglobes2023 #beverlyhilton ♬ original sound – Ali Dugaw
The clip gave TikTok users feelings.
Awww this is cute.
Emrata
This is so precious 😭🥹
LukeFranchina
The poses 😭 slayyy.
Elena
Thats so wholesome 🥰🥰
BigSisHereDo
Stop this is adorable 🥰
JL
He’s so proud 😭👏👏👏
MelissaR
I’m not crying, you’re crying!!!! don’t look at me 🥹
Felixelgato
It’s like when a toddler spots their parents in the crowd during the dance recital.
ChefBoyAreYouDumb
A TikTok user named Shivonna had one of those low-key celebrity encounters with the man himself.
I was on the subway with him once. I smiled at him and nodded. He did the same back. He seemed nice.
F. Murray Abraham – what a king.
If you haven’t already watched White Lotus, get right on that. It’s pretty special.
Source @glutenfreetravelgirl Image Screengrab