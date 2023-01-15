F. Murray Abraham excitedly spotting a group of fans will brighten your day

Celebrity

Even if you don’t know F. Murray Abraham by name, you’ll definitely recognise the face.

The 83-year-old actor has had a distinguished career on stage and screen, in such notable productions as The Merchant of Venice, Amadeus and Homeland – theatre, film and TV, respectively.

He was recently nominated for an award for his role in the smash-hit TV series, White Lotus, but sadly didn’t take the prize on the night.

TikToker Ali Dugaw – @glutenfreetravelgirl – shared this heart-warming moment he spotted a group of fans in the crowd outside the venue.

It’s a lovely watch.

The clip gave TikTok users feelings.

Awww this is cute.

Emrata

This is so precious 😭🥹

LukeFranchina

The poses 😭 slayyy.

Elena

Thats so wholesome 🥰🥰

BigSisHereDo

Stop this is adorable 🥰

JL

He’s so proud 😭👏👏👏

MelissaR

I’m not crying, you’re crying!!!! don’t look at me 🥹

Felixelgato

It’s like when a toddler spots their parents in the crowd during the dance recital.

ChefBoyAreYouDumb

A TikTok user named Shivonna had one of those low-key celebrity encounters with the man himself.

I was on the subway with him once. I smiled at him and nodded. He did the same back. He seemed nice.

F. Murray Abraham – what a king.

If you haven’t already watched White Lotus, get right on that. It’s pretty special.

