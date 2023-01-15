Pics

16 times bad things happened to (potentially) good food

Poke Staff. Updated January 15th, 2023

There’s been a year-on-year rise in gross rage-bait recipes on social media, such as this meat ‘lion’, the most unappetising macaroni cheese ever made, and this crime against, well, food.

Although not all of the things that end up featured on the not inaccurately named @fuckedupfoods are rage-bait – they’ve all ended up as disastrously as those recipes.

If you’re eating – maybe come back to this later.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2