9 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are nine of the best that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘A quick Google search could have saved this person’



(via)

2. ‘To be fair, they aren’t really good food’

(via)

3. ‘It’s in Zambia, according to… (checks notes)… Elon Musk!’

(via)

4. ‘Guy gets Sarcastically Burned!!!’

(via)

5. ‘Markets unable to adapt to new generation of consumers’

(via)

6. ‘Dude got bodied over in r/gaming’

(via)

7. ‘Huge f*ck you to Mark over here’

(via)

8. ‘Seriously? Ireland?!’

(via)

9. ‘When u get rekted by a furniture shop’

(via)

Source Reddit r/MurderedByWords