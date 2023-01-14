17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we round up 17 funny pictures that went viral on Reddit this week.

1. ‘Great to see Prince Harry’s new book on display’

(via)

2. ‘Coworkers screen saver. For context, it looks like a usual error Windows give when something goes wrong, but the text is different’

(via)

3. ‘My 3 y/o somehow kicked himself in the face and got a nosebleed while dancing, his school offered sage advice on how to avoid future accidents’

(via)

4. ‘Should I be worried about the neighbours?’

(via)

5. ‘A notice sent to all people in a housing complex’

(via)

6. ‘I know my kid isn’t the smartest kid but …’



(via)

7. ‘My local news station published an article stating that 167 swimming pools have the same amount of water as… the Atlantic Ocean. The literal ocean’

(via)

8. ‘First day back in the office at work. Printed off some FAQs to stick on the door to avoid the post-Christmas small talk barrage. Genius or peak antisocial grump?’

(via)

9. ‘My MIL had wooden laser cut ornaments made for each of her children and grandchildren this year. The ornament for Erick didn’t turn out as planned’

(via)