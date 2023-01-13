We’ve seen some amazing sheepdogs, but never one as awesome as this
First in an occasional and very probably never to return series, it’s time for sheepdog of the week.
And while we’ve seen some awesome sheepdogs at work in the past, we’ve never seen one quite so amazing as this.
Employee of the Month pic.twitter.com/iuWwZU1Olo
— Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) January 12, 2023
Incredible work.
I’ve seen many good dogs in my time, but I’ve just seen the *best* dog. pic.twitter.com/vlopCDAsVW
— Owen Williams 🏴 (@OwsWills) January 12, 2023
Good girl:
Wait for her smile at the end.pic.twitter.com/nv448vAzcK
— Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) January 12, 2023
Her smile made me smile pic.twitter.com/a9NnVTTIjk
— med (@Mohamma54744094) January 12, 2023
You think ur good at your Job? pic.twitter.com/5fQfzyvlZb
— Scott Redler (@RedDogT3) January 13, 2023
Amazing. My border collie was 6 when we first brought sheep onto the property. When they went off the trailer into the pasture, you could see in her eyes that she realized her life purpose lol.
— Melissa (@I_AmMelissa_) January 13, 2023
Composition of the shot, timing of the action, performance of the dog: all perfect https://t.co/A43bfWIx4h
— Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) January 13, 2023
I’m going to shame my border collie / Australian mix nightly with this 🤟🏽🦅🤟🏽
— Stormcrow (@Stormcrow_JE) January 12, 2023
Source Twitter @Thund3rB0lt