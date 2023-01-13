Celebrity

This impression of Steven Toast reading Prince Harry’s book is almost as good as the real thing

John Plunkett. Updated January 13th, 2023

Took us a little bit too long to realise what we were listening to here. Not the book – we knew that was Prince Harry’s autobiography, obviously, but who was reading it.

And it’s fabulously done, very funny and almost as good as the real thing, courtesy of voice actor @BenKearns6 over on Twitter.

Bravo!

Last word to this guy, obviously.

You can follow @BenKearns6 on Twitter here!

And just in case you want to hear the original – or can’t believe that more of it hasn’t been made up …

Source Twitter @BenKearns6