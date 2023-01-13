This impression of Steven Toast reading Prince Harry’s book is almost as good as the real thing

Celebrity

Took us a little bit too long to realise what we were listening to here. Not the book – we knew that was Prince Harry’s autobiography, obviously, but who was reading it.

And it’s fabulously done, very funny and almost as good as the real thing, courtesy of voice actor @BenKearns6 over on Twitter.

Stephen Toast (Matt Berry) is chosen to narrate Prince Harry’s new book https://t.co/tDK7gHjdxJ pic.twitter.com/fI6JGTkHZF — Ben Kearns (@BenKearns6) January 12, 2023

Bravo!

If this was an option for the audio book like choosing what voice you want on sat nav I’d choose Toast — Cat McGill 🥃 (@RealCatMcGill) January 12, 2023

I didn’t know how much I needed this in my life pic.twitter.com/Ai1t9jIs7X — Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) January 13, 2023

We need a Kickstarter to have you do the whole book. It’s only 15 and half hours long. — Jonny Clooney (@Makinov) January 13, 2023

This somehow makes it so much more palletable 🤣 — Dane Pavitt 🦕 🦣 🦖 (@DaneSPavitt) January 12, 2023

Last word to this guy, obviously.

Hi Ben it’s Clem Fandango can you hear me? — beardo (@bigbadbeardo) January 12, 2023

You can follow @BenKearns6 on Twitter here!

And just in case you want to hear the original – or can’t believe that more of it hasn’t been made up …

This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

Source Twitter @BenKearns6