This impression of Steven Toast reading Prince Harry’s book is almost as good as the real thing
Took us a little bit too long to realise what we were listening to here. Not the book – we knew that was Prince Harry’s autobiography, obviously, but who was reading it.
And it’s fabulously done, very funny and almost as good as the real thing, courtesy of voice actor @BenKearns6 over on Twitter.
Stephen Toast (Matt Berry) is chosen to narrate Prince Harry’s new book https://t.co/tDK7gHjdxJ pic.twitter.com/fI6JGTkHZF
— Ben Kearns (@BenKearns6) January 12, 2023
Bravo!
If this was an option for the audio book like choosing what voice you want on sat nav I’d choose Toast
— Cat McGill 🥃 (@RealCatMcGill) January 12, 2023
I didn’t know how much I needed this in my life pic.twitter.com/Ai1t9jIs7X
— Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) January 13, 2023
We need a Kickstarter to have you do the whole book. It’s only 15 and half hours long.
— Jonny Clooney (@Makinov) January 13, 2023
This somehow makes it so much more palletable 🤣
— Dane Pavitt 🦕 🦣 🦖 (@DaneSPavitt) January 12, 2023
Last word to this guy, obviously.
Hi Ben it’s Clem Fandango can you hear me?
— beardo (@bigbadbeardo) January 12, 2023
And just in case you want to hear the original – or can’t believe that more of it hasn’t been made up …
This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq
— Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023
