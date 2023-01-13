18 favourite funny responses to rumours of a Passion of the Christ sequel

Entertainment

Mel Gibson‘s biblical epic The Passion of the Christ may have had a definite ending – no spoilers – but it looks like they’ve decided to resurrect the tale with a sequel.

ScreenGeek broke the news.

‘The Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Reportedly Begins Filming This Spring: https://t.co/0jCkZ0wypS pic.twitter.com/0gtndNfJag — ScreenGeek (@RealScreenGeek) January 11, 2023

With filming not even set to begin until spring, there’s plenty of time to brush up on your Latin, Hebrew and Aramaic, but it’s never too soon to crack a joke or two about its very existence.

These were our favourites.

I Still Know What You Did Last Supper https://t.co/suQW27nrzS — Aidan James (@mcandidate) January 12, 2023

Is it just a webcam view of an empty cave? https://t.co/cFOPijGqBY — Baz (@bazlyons) January 12, 2023

The Passion of the Christ II: The Secret of the Ooze https://t.co/1vubwTjLvq — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) January 12, 2023

The Passion of the Christ

2 Passion 2 Christ

The Passion of the Christ: Nazareth Drift

Passion of Christ

Passion Five

Passion of Christ 6

Christ7

The Fate of the Christ

P9

Passion X https://t.co/yPD149jhSt — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) January 12, 2023

Passion Of The Christ 2: Jesus Unchained https://t.co/CQVGAe40wz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 12, 2023

'In this one, he goes on holiday, but they haven't quite finished building the hotel yet.' https://t.co/hym1tHuJCy — Justin Lewis ([email protected]) (@WhenIsBirths) January 12, 2023

Passion of the Christ 2: Christianity's Most Wanted https://t.co/Okg80Olm5f — Ski Mask Shawty (@haveyouheardofg) January 12, 2023

