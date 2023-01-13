This misogynist gamer got murdered by words – and the internet cheered

Social Media

Redditor u/ultimateformsora has shared an internet crime scene that pretty much everybody can enjoy – apart from the victim.

See for yourself.

from Burn GIFs via Gfycat

Here’s what other Reddit users thought of it. Don’t expect to see any sympathy.

That’s a fucking oof.

MNHarold

There we go. Something that makes the sub proud.

Not_Just_Any_Lurker

This dude is upset about Andrew Tate being arrested….. you know it.

ShadowGLI

Goddamn, he didn’t get murdered, he got blasted into the sun and atomized.

MrJoyless

Hope he gets the help he needs to discover basic human decency.

Aspeck88

The type of murder where even the most experienced coroner is wondering what the f*** happened here.

LeaveMeBeWillYa

DOA!

BatmansBigBro2017

If he posts there, then women know what they want. And it’s not him.

008Zulu

To add an extra kick to the murdered man – u/chase_half_face said –

Well, it sounds like his wife knew what she wanted. To get away from him.

