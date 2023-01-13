This misogynist gamer got murdered by words – and the internet cheered
Redditor u/ultimateformsora has shared an internet crime scene that pretty much everybody can enjoy – apart from the victim.
See for yourself.
Here’s what other Reddit users thought of it. Don’t expect to see any sympathy.
That’s a fucking oof.
MNHarold
There we go. Something that makes the sub proud.
Not_Just_Any_Lurker
This dude is upset about Andrew Tate being arrested….. you know it.
ShadowGLI
Goddamn, he didn’t get murdered, he got blasted into the sun and atomized.
MrJoyless
Hope he gets the help he needs to discover basic human decency.
Aspeck88
The type of murder where even the most experienced coroner is wondering what the f*** happened here.
LeaveMeBeWillYa
DOA!
BatmansBigBro2017
If he posts there, then women know what they want. And it’s not him.
008Zulu
To add an extra kick to the murdered man – u/chase_half_face said –
Well, it sounds like his wife knew what she wanted. To get away from him.
