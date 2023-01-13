This Trump fan’s Covid conspiracy theory has gone viral again – and it’s really out there

Weird World

The always brilliant Good Liars attended a MAGA gathering last year, where Trump cultists came to hear their hero speak, as well as sharing some thoughts of their own.

One woman let actor and ‘Good Liar’ Davram Stiefler in on a secret about Covid-19. Brace yourself. It’s quite something.

This woman at the Trucker Convoy explained to us what covid19 REALLY means. pic.twitter.com/6XGRK1qcFr — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) March 14, 2022

Davram recently shared the video again, and people still can’t quite believe it.

As the vaccine mandate for the military is lifted it’s good to educate yourself on covid, like this lady I talked to. pic.twitter.com/VbFcDXV65V — Davram (@davramdavram) January 11, 2023

So many people have repeated the MAGA woman’s ‘see sheep surrender’ conspiracy, that Reuters felt the need to issue a fact check.

These reactions have it covered.

1.

This disguise won't fool anyone, Bridgen! https://t.co/oECuJ62iDB — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 12, 2023

2.

Now I understand… Why people told me not to take illicit drugs. — Chris Coleman (@CJCau) January 11, 2023

3.

Not crazy at all. https://t.co/3HtQwejxDp — George Hahn (@georgehahn) January 12, 2023

4.

Makes you think…mainly that you probably shouldn’t take medical advice from a woman dressed as Uncle Sam at a Trump rally but nonetheless #makesyouthink https://t.co/5U45NFEbd0 — Jonathan Norris (@jonnorris12) January 12, 2023

5.

This is someone's relative. Bet Christmas Dinner is a ball🤣 https://t.co/BxYyj1v7qB — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) January 12, 2023

6.

There’s reaching, and then there’s this lady https://t.co/z4OKfwkHlB — Anjunabitch (@peggingforsoup) January 12, 2023

7.

Thank you. She explains it so much better than my doctor. — Beth Donaldson (@quiltmakerBD) January 12, 2023

8.

Carl saw a few red flags in his blind date with Quinxella. Being the adventurous soul that he was he decided to go for it. Carl has been missing for 6 months now. pic.twitter.com/eSDQIiSZ5g — LaurenBobertsVagina(parody) (@DamayorMookie) January 11, 2023

9.

It’s a good job they put clues into the names of their super secret evil schemes otherwise we’d never know what the matrix lizard people are up to. https://t.co/juwD1ahFLR — Dale Driver (@_daledriver) January 12, 2023

Otto English had an explanation.

It's called apophenia – when people "perceive a connection or meaningful pattern between unrelated or random things" but the more this shit goes on, the more I'm inclined to call it STUPIDITY https://t.co/7qudXVU6gL — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 12, 2023

We’ll just leave this here.

