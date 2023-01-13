Weird World

This Trump fan’s Covid conspiracy theory has gone viral again – and it’s really out there

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 13th, 2023

The always brilliant Good Liars attended a MAGA gathering last year, where Trump cultists came to hear their hero speak, as well as sharing some thoughts of their own.

One woman let actor and ‘Good Liar’ Davram Stiefler in on a secret about Covid-19. Brace yourself. It’s quite something.

Davram recently shared the video again, and people still can’t quite believe it.

So many people have repeated the MAGA woman’s ‘see sheep surrender’ conspiracy, that Reuters felt the need to issue a fact check.

These reactions have it covered.

Otto English had an explanation.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Davram Stiefler Image Screengrab