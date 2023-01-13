Life

Latest in an increasingly frequent series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘A quick Google search could have saved this person,’ said pitmasterbbq82 who shared it. And it’s a proper cracker.

Let’s hope they were philosophical about it.

‘Being executed is sort of like being cancelled….. ‘I don’t think I’m going to stop laughing about that for weeks now.’

Wage_slave ‘Mediocrities wrote the first part.’

AH3Guam ‘Historically, Socrates was arrested and judged for corruption of youth, because he was the type to say, in Ancient Greece, that it wasn’t the god’s fault for the wrong in your life, it was yours. ‘When confronted, he said he was just telling what he though to be the truth, and said that he should be free of taxes for his service to Athenes. ‘He was then condemned to drink a poison, and while laying in his cell, his friend plan an evasion, which he refused to participate, quoting to his wife “would you have prefer my punishment to be fair?” and drank himself the poison the day of his execution. ‘Socrates is based.’

And there’s a Guardian piece about it (and a play called Cancelling Socrates back in 2020) over here.

Source Reddit u/pitmasterbbq82