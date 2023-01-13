Entertainment

Bad Lip Reading gave US politicians nicknames – and it’s a hilarious watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 13th, 2023

Although recent activities in the US House of Representatives could have been mistaken for satire, actual comedy has entered the House courtesy of Bad Lip Reading.

With a little BLR magic, the members unwittingly answered to their new nicknames – and the results are hilarious.

Here’s what tweeters had to say about the funny overdub.

Representative Chip Roy, a.k.a. Chevy Dude, had the only reasonable reaction.

READ MORE

This hilarious Bad Lip Reading of THAT Trump interview still isn’t as odd as the real thing

Source Bad Lip Reading Image Screengrab