Bad Lip Reading gave US politicians nicknames – and it’s a hilarious watch

Although recent activities in the US House of Representatives could have been mistaken for satire, actual comedy has entered the House courtesy of Bad Lip Reading.

With a little BLR magic, the members unwittingly answered to their new nicknames – and the results are hilarious.

Secret congressional codenames revealed during roll call #politics pic.twitter.com/s1zPFBrnMW — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 12, 2023

Here’s what tweeters had to say about the funny overdub.

The person running this account is super talented. Great watch 😂 https://t.co/3dGgygMNtm — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 12, 2023

We need the C-SPAN cameras back….@BadLipReading must continue their good work 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/fwpg35jKNl — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 12, 2023

I don't know what it says about me but I just think this is the funniest thing I've seen in a while and @BadLipReading has become very dear to me I don't care what you think. https://t.co/JLbMWVKmAm — Jason Whittaker (@thetowncrier) January 12, 2023

There should be a BLR cable channel. I could watch this for hours. https://t.co/a0HA9Eafd2 — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) January 12, 2023

Representative Chip Roy, a.k.a. Chevy Dude, had the only reasonable reaction.

Source Bad Lip Reading Image Screengrab