Bad Lip Reading gave US politicians nicknames – and it’s a hilarious watch
Although recent activities in the US House of Representatives could have been mistaken for satire, actual comedy has entered the House courtesy of Bad Lip Reading.
With a little BLR magic, the members unwittingly answered to their new nicknames – and the results are hilarious.
Secret congressional codenames revealed during roll call #politics pic.twitter.com/s1zPFBrnMW
— Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 12, 2023
Here’s what tweeters had to say about the funny overdub.
The person running this account is super talented. Great watch 😂 https://t.co/3dGgygMNtm
— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 12, 2023
We need the C-SPAN cameras back….@BadLipReading must continue their good work 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/fwpg35jKNl
— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 12, 2023
I don't know what it says about me but I just think this is the funniest thing I've seen in a while and @BadLipReading has become very dear to me I don't care what you think. https://t.co/JLbMWVKmAm
— Jason Whittaker (@thetowncrier) January 12, 2023
Okay I laughed https://t.co/hNCczpVkw1
— Fiddler (@cFidd) January 12, 2023
There should be a BLR cable channel. I could watch this for hours. https://t.co/a0HA9Eafd2
— Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) January 12, 2023
Representative Chip Roy, a.k.a. Chevy Dude, had the only reasonable reaction.
“Penguins! Good point.” #StandUpForAmerica https://t.co/cCtFNc5klK
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 12, 2023
