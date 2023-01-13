Politics

A Tory MP mocked a constituent’s Twitter following so Twitter joined forces to teach him a lesson and it’s glorious

John Plunkett. Updated January 13th, 2023

We already didn’t think much of Conservative MP Lee Anderson – you remember, the one who claimed you could eat perfectly healthily for just 30p a meal – and we thought even less of him when he did this.

It’s an exchange with one of his own constituents on Twitter which people thought reflected particularly poorly on him.

Which was plainly sad on so many levels, seizing on someone’s Twitter following as an indication of how many friends they have, especially when you’re an elected MP and the person is one of your own constituents.

We mention it because it caught the eye of many people, including Simon Harris – @simonharris_mbd – who decided to do something about it.

Specifically, this.

And it took off, it really took off.

In case you’re wondering about the Dorries effect, you can read more about it over here. But anyway, back to Simon (and Chris).

And then guess what?

Boom!

Most satisfying thing we’ve seen all week.

And it got even better when one of Anderson’s supporters said this.

Not a level playing field! Hahaha …

Last word to @chris_delaney90 himself.

Simply tremendous. If only life always worked out like this …

Source Twitter @simonharris_mbd