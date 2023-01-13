A Tory MP mocked a constituent’s Twitter following so Twitter joined forces to teach him a lesson and it’s glorious

Politics

We already didn’t think much of Conservative MP Lee Anderson – you remember, the one who claimed you could eat perfectly healthily for just 30p a meal – and we thought even less of him when he did this.

It’s an exchange with one of his own constituents on Twitter which people thought reflected particularly poorly on him.

Oh the irony.

Just imagine if I had said this.

What do you think the front page headline would have said?

‘Nasty out of touch Tory forces the disabled & long term doleys into workhouses’. Can you think of one? pic.twitter.com/WeO5qNPONF — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 11, 2023

Tory MP, worried about his re-election prospects, takes any opportunity to slate the opposition? — Chris Delaney (@chris_delaney90) January 11, 2023

You have one Twitter follower in 5 years. Hardly an influencer are you when even your friends refuse to follow you. Assuming you have friends. — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 11, 2023

Which was plainly sad on so many levels, seizing on someone’s Twitter following as an indication of how many friends they have, especially when you’re an elected MP and the person is one of your own constituents.

We mention it because it caught the eye of many people, including Simon Harris – @simonharris_mbd – who decided to do something about it.

Specifically, this.

Oh dear. Tory MP Lee Anderson thinks Chris’ views and opinions are worthless because he has one follower. Wouldn’t it be a terrible shame if @chris_delaney90 ended up overtaking Mr Anderson on here because loads of us followed him. It would be awful, wouldn’t it? Just terrible. pic.twitter.com/vsmuroElXH — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 11, 2023

And it took off, it really took off.

Earlier today, Lee Anderson took the piss out of his own constituent @chris_delaney90 for only having one follower, and now it’s all going splendidly. Pure Dorries Effect in action, and great to see @BobRobPolitico getting in on the action as well. When will he overtake him? pic.twitter.com/beKRO1zEOL — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 11, 2023

Well it’s been around 24 hours since Tory MP Lee Anderson accused his constituent Chris of having no followers on Twitter or friends in real life. Will Chris overtake 30p Lee today in yet another example of The Dorries Effect? We can do this so go and FOLLOW @chris_delaney90 NOW! pic.twitter.com/IjCnlRw3Ag — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 12, 2023

In case you’re wondering about the Dorries effect, you can read more about it over here. But anyway, back to Simon (and Chris).

After Lee Anderson MP told him that his low Twitter follower count probably means he doesn’t have any real friends either, @chris_delaney90 has just passed 40,000 followers and he’s almost overtaken him on here. Oh deary me. Please keep following. pic.twitter.com/ePcDKTYH3G — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 13, 2023

ALMOST THERE! Let’s get @chris_delaney90 over the line. Remember that according to Lee Anderson, he doesn’t have any friends because his Twitter follower count is so low 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FCQpi9jztH — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 13, 2023

And then guess what?

WE DID IT! Well done to everyone who got @chris_delaney90 over the line – he’s now got more followers than his MP Lee Anderson, who just 48 hours ago told him that only having one follower meant he didn’t have real friends either. Here’s the magic moment when it all happened … pic.twitter.com/ldXG2BgwUE — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 13, 2023

Boom!

Posting without comment … pic.twitter.com/cj8jTRgG7i — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 13, 2023

Most satisfying thing we’ve seen all week.

And it got even better when one of Anderson’s supporters said this.

Fuck’s sake … https://t.co/ZgZZHOdIfT — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 13, 2023

Not a level playing field! Hahaha …

Last word to @chris_delaney90 himself.

Sorry @LeeAndersonMP_ turns out I have more friends than you now but don't worry you'll always have that one you staged an interview with 😉 https://t.co/51QN7ADY34 — Chris Delaney (@chris_delaney90) January 13, 2023

Simply tremendous. If only life always worked out like this …

Source Twitter @simonharris_mbd