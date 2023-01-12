Politics

Tory MP Lee Anderson belittled a critic’s Twitter following and it magnificently blew up in his face

John Plunkett. Updated January 12th, 2023

Conservative MP Lee Anderson – you remember, the one who said we could all comfortably get by on meals costing just 30p to make – has been at it again on Twitter.

This time the Tory MP for Ashfield took time out from his busy schedule to belittle a critic on Twitter for the number of followers he had (never let it be said that Lee isn’t dealing with the big issues).

It all began when Anderson shared this Guardian story about Labour.

It caught the eye of senior care worker Chris Delaney – also one of Anderson’s constituents – who responded like this on Twitter.

And Anderson’s response was, well, have a look for yourself.

Sitting member of parliament, everyone!

But we’re very glad he did because not only did it prompt some very entertaining takedowns …

… it also blew up magnificently in Anderson’s face when this happened.

It is indeed, Chris! As you can read all about here.

Here is the latest tale of the tape.

And as if you needed any further encouragement, follow @chris_delaney90 on Twitter here!

Last word to Chris …

And also this.

30 pennies for your thoughts, Lee?

Source Twitter @chris_delaney90