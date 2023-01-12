Tory MP Lee Anderson belittled a critic’s Twitter following and it magnificently blew up in his face

Politics

Conservative MP Lee Anderson – you remember, the one who said we could all comfortably get by on meals costing just 30p to make – has been at it again on Twitter.

This time the Tory MP for Ashfield took time out from his busy schedule to belittle a critic on Twitter for the number of followers he had (never let it be said that Lee isn’t dealing with the big issues).

It all began when Anderson shared this Guardian story about Labour.

Oh the irony.

Just imagine if I had said this.

What do you think the front page headline would have said?

'Nasty out of touch Tory forces the disabled & long term doleys into workhouses'. Can you think of one? pic.twitter.com/WeO5qNPONF — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 11, 2023

It caught the eye of senior care worker Chris Delaney – also one of Anderson’s constituents – who responded like this on Twitter.

Tory MP, worried about his re-election prospects, takes any opportunity to slate the opposition? — Chris Delaney (@chris_delaney90) January 11, 2023

And Anderson’s response was, well, have a look for yourself.

You have one Twitter follower in 5 years. Hardly an influencer are you when even your friends refuse to follow you. Assuming you have friends. — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 11, 2023

Sitting member of parliament, everyone!

But we’re very glad he did because not only did it prompt some very entertaining takedowns …

Hi Lee, if that is your real name. I've got 60 thousand followers and I think you're a wanker. Go iron your nuts for charity. — David Quantick (@quantick) January 11, 2023

You’re very thin-skinned, Lee – maybe politics isn’t the right career for you. (Also ‘you’re hardly an influencer’ is a meaningless retort to someone who does not claim to be an influencer. It would be like trying to insult me by telling me I’m not, eg, a plumber.) — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) January 11, 2023

I have hundreds of thousands of followers across Twitter, TikTok & YouTube. My followers and I all broadly agree that you’re an absolute penis, Lee. Focus on looking for a new job, because you’ll be deservedly binned at the next GE, along with your other loser colleagues. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 11, 2023

Lee has a friend thoughhttps://t.co/asodDX5DKK — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 11, 2023

… it also blew up magnificently in Anderson’s face when this happened.

@LeeAndersonMP_ being mean to me has amassed me (one of his constituents) a small following 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QIWVYy8EPV — Chris Delaney (@chris_delaney90) January 11, 2023

@LeeAndersonMP_ I have many friends now half-way to over taking a 'most important' MP 😉😘 — Chris Delaney (@chris_delaney90) January 11, 2023

Apparently this is called the Nadine Dorries effect! — Chris Delaney (@chris_delaney90) January 11, 2023

It is indeed, Chris! As you can read all about here.

Here is the latest tale of the tape.

Well it’s been around 24 hours since Tory MP Lee Anderson accused his constituent Chris of having no followers on Twitter or friends in real life. Will Chris overtake 30p Lee today in yet another example of The Dorries Effect? We can do this so go and FOLLOW @chris_delaney90 NOW! pic.twitter.com/IjCnlRw3Ag — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 12, 2023

And as if you needed any further encouragement, follow @chris_delaney90 on Twitter here!

Last word to Chris …

If I get more friends than you @LeeAndersonMP_ #30pLee you have to share your 30p lunch money with me! Teacher said so 😊 — Chris Delaney (@chris_delaney90) January 12, 2023

And also this.

Almost a year ago 30p Lee justfied his awful behaviour as 'might be on the spectrum'. As a support worker for adults with autistic spectrum conditions I find this insulting to them https://t.co/YjL486RkDr — Chris Delaney (@chris_delaney90) January 11, 2023

30 pennies for your thoughts, Lee?

Source Twitter @chris_delaney90