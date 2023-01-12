The Mail used a picture of Emily Clarkson without permission and the photographer’s response gets better and better
To the world of the Daily Mail – stick with us, please – where the paper used a picture of Emily Clarkson without photographer Alexandra Cameron’s permission.
Hi @DailyMailUK – this is my image which needs a licence. Kindly refer me to the right person so I can send an invoice. pic.twitter.com/aH5NDvSMpQ
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 8, 2023
Here’s what Emily Clarkson had to say about it.
Emily and her wonderful response pic.twitter.com/y9JYzeGrwe
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 10, 2023
Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.
And Alexandra Cameron – @Alex_Cameron on Twitter – wasn’t letting it lie.
@DailyMailUK seriously no response?
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 9, 2023
Still nothing…
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 9, 2023
When she finally did get a response …
I’ve received an email people! Now let’s see if they agree to the fee for misuse…will let you know.
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 9, 2023
Update! Got a call from Daily Mail as the image wasn’t just used online, they actually PRINTED it without consent too!
So, how much do I charge folks?
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 10, 2023
… this happened.
John wanted to lowball me… https://t.co/97qN6DuehA pic.twitter.com/vIRj7Tg1Ch
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 11, 2023
Ooof.
I finally have an update. The Daily Mail has been in touch and they’re going to pay the updated fee requested of £1500 for print misuse and £500 for online misuse, though I didn’t get to hear it from John, such a shame. HOWEVER….
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 11, 2023
I was recently informed that they used ANOTHER of my images without licence or request in an online article LAST OCTOBER!
So I guess this ain’t over 🤡 pic.twitter.com/XrXZ4Gt4Qf
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 11, 2023
We’re with this person.
Hiring Alexander to write all my emails https://t.co/oG9f4qHqr1
— Louise McLoughlin (@LouiseJoUK) January 12, 2023
Last word to @Alex_Cameron.
Here’s a thread of some photos I took that I love and just wanna share cause I’m proud of myself and feel weird about celebrating that… pic.twitter.com/CuJCyXrZur
— Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 16, 2021
And follow @Alex_Cameron on Twitter here.
