The Mail used a picture of Emily Clarkson without permission and the photographer’s response gets better and better

To the world of the Daily Mail – stick with us, please – where the paper used a picture of Emily Clarkson without photographer Alexandra Cameron’s permission.

Hi @DailyMailUK – this is my image which needs a licence. Kindly refer me to the right person so I can send an invoice. pic.twitter.com/aH5NDvSMpQ — Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 8, 2023

Here’s what Emily Clarkson had to say about it.

Emily and her wonderful response pic.twitter.com/y9JYzeGrwe — Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 10, 2023

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

And Alexandra Cameron – @Alex_Cameron on Twitter – wasn’t letting it lie.

Still nothing… — Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 9, 2023

When she finally did get a response …

I’ve received an email people! Now let’s see if they agree to the fee for misuse…will let you know. — Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 9, 2023

Update! Got a call from Daily Mail as the image wasn’t just used online, they actually PRINTED it without consent too! So, how much do I charge folks? — Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 10, 2023

… this happened.

Ooof.

I finally have an update. The Daily Mail has been in touch and they’re going to pay the updated fee requested of £1500 for print misuse and £500 for online misuse, though I didn’t get to hear it from John, such a shame. HOWEVER…. — Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 11, 2023

I was recently informed that they used ANOTHER of my images without licence or request in an online article LAST OCTOBER! So I guess this ain’t over 🤡 pic.twitter.com/XrXZ4Gt4Qf — Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 11, 2023

We’re with this person.

Hiring Alexander to write all my emails https://t.co/oG9f4qHqr1 — Louise McLoughlin (@LouiseJoUK) January 12, 2023

Last word to @Alex_Cameron.

Here’s a thread of some photos I took that I love and just wanna share cause I’m proud of myself and feel weird about celebrating that… pic.twitter.com/CuJCyXrZur — Alexandra Cameron (@Alex_Cameron) January 16, 2021

