Surely the funniest 56 seconds you’ll watch today (wait for it …)
To say any more about this before you watch it would spoil it.
It’s a video which has gone wildly viral on Twitter (and indeed everywhere else) and it’s a proper treat. Unless you’re the guy on the right obviously.
— idosos fazendo merda (@idososfzdmerda) January 10, 2023
And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.
genuine tears at this, laurel & hardy themselves couldn’t craft a better gag pic.twitter.com/Q4hsfGQLc0
— puds (@havingalaugh) January 11, 2023
Lmao holy shit I was waiting for it and absolutely delivered. Also the sound effects are 10/10. It sounds like the noises when Tom gets smashed over the head with furniture in Tom and Jerry
— Bram Bram Bigelow (@StuBram2) January 11, 2023
Love it. Do you reckon he drops it everyday (look at the broken tiles)😂
— JP (@JCP_Photo) January 11, 2023
The comedic timing on that second drop – absolutely amazing, completely broke me
— SamFren – World Economic Fren (@Frenly_Sam) January 11, 2023
This is absolutely stunning https://t.co/tYfAj4EomW
— Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) January 11, 2023
The guy walking back, pointing to where the beam should be, like it’s the other guy’s fault, is so fucking good lol
— Waingroe v Wade (@SlanderedDead) January 11, 2023
i’m in tears
does he say ay carumba on the second hit? too perfect.
— 2023 Enjoyer & Bible Reader (@homunculusdick) January 11, 2023
i saw it last night and woke my wife up laughing too hard
— cantread (@NVRtried) January 11, 2023
To conclude …
If you could use a laugh today.
Absolute perfection.
Please wait for all of it…pic.twitter.com/S2pu6deUz6
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 11, 2023
Last word to these people …
Another nice mess. https://t.co/945duAr8fE
— Laurel and Hardy Forum (@Stan_And_Ollie) January 11, 2023
Source Twitter @idososfzdmerda