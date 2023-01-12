Surely the funniest 56 seconds you’ll watch today (wait for it …)

Videos

To say any more about this before you watch it would spoil it.

It’s a video which has gone wildly viral on Twitter (and indeed everywhere else) and it’s a proper treat. Unless you’re the guy on the right obviously.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

genuine tears at this, laurel & hardy themselves couldn’t craft a better gag pic.twitter.com/Q4hsfGQLc0 — puds (@havingalaugh) January 11, 2023

Lmao holy shit I was waiting for it and absolutely delivered. Also the sound effects are 10/10. It sounds like the noises when Tom gets smashed over the head with furniture in Tom and Jerry — Bram Bram Bigelow (@StuBram2) January 11, 2023

Love it. Do you reckon he drops it everyday (look at the broken tiles)😂 — JP (@JCP_Photo) January 11, 2023

The comedic timing on that second drop – absolutely amazing, completely broke me — SamFren – World Economic Fren (@Frenly_Sam) January 11, 2023

This is absolutely stunning https://t.co/tYfAj4EomW — Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) January 11, 2023

The guy walking back, pointing to where the beam should be, like it’s the other guy’s fault, is so fucking good lol — Waingroe v Wade (@SlanderedDead) January 11, 2023

i’m in tears does he say ay carumba on the second hit? too perfect. — 2023 Enjoyer & Bible Reader (@homunculusdick) January 11, 2023

i saw it last night and woke my wife up laughing too hard — cantread (@NVRtried) January 11, 2023

To conclude …

If you could use a laugh today.

Absolute perfection.

Please wait for all of it…pic.twitter.com/S2pu6deUz6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 11, 2023

Last word to these people …

Another nice mess. https://t.co/945duAr8fE — Laurel and Hardy Forum (@Stan_And_Ollie) January 11, 2023

Source Twitter @idososfzdmerda