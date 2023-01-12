People adore this Andrew Garfield red carpet exchange with reporter Amelia Dimoldenberg

Celebrity

Just one more reason to love Andrew Garfield, this fabulous exchange on the Golden Globes red carpet with the awards’ official host, Amelia Dimoldenberg.

It’s two minutes very well spent.

And our favourite things people said about it …

this is suuuuuuch an accurate representation of English flirting which is hardly ever captured in film https://t.co/AqZRfjYZKG — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 12, 2023

He is smitten. The hand over her hand over the mic. I'm blushing I am giggling I'm shy watching this https://t.co/R77unFLq0O — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) January 12, 2023

Anyone else not blink for the entire video? — Specsavers (@Specsavers) January 12, 2023

andrew garfield shows up to red carpet events to flirt with everyone in sight, get drunk, and leave with no award. love him https://t.co/xl0yoN5Y2q — jordyn (@idIeworshipp) January 12, 2023

If Andrew Garfield ever said “I only ever want to see you” anywhere near my direction I would honestly just fall to the floor and not get back up https://t.co/sszSH2VWeH — benjamin dean (@NotAgainBen) January 12, 2023

I literally had to pause halfway through to take a breath bc I was blushing too hard — Emily (@EmWerner) January 11, 2023

Idc if something great happened to you it should’ve happened to me instead https://t.co/v5makeDEe8 pic.twitter.com/Et34khpXKD — pretty girl with a book (@digitalbathz) January 12, 2023

The sexual tension here?!?!?! I’d simply erode. — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) January 11, 2023

i would have dragged his ass to the nearest hotel. imagine andrew garfield just casually talking to you like that damn 🧎🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Dz01lU4VFz — hannah (@hahncolman) January 11, 2023



s=20&t=uZK5cBYejoq9rE8MXwzgUw

You guys flirting is making ME giggle and kick my feet in the air, this is not okay — missing the rose (@crookedseven) January 12, 2023

I am sorry but if someone flirted with me like that and we had that kind of chemistry they'd just have to marry me https://t.co/AiMP0nxRYn — Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) January 12, 2023

Or if you want it particularly straight talking …

she’s stronger than the marines because we would’ve had to start butt fucking right then and there on the carpet. https://t.co/ZiRwUl9CCF — ceo of kory (@korysverse) January 11, 2023

Source Twitter @ameliadimz