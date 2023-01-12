Celebrity

Matt Berry narrating this wildlife video is the most fun 90 seconds you’ll spend today

John Plunkett. Updated January 12th, 2023

We love everything Matt Berry does, with a particular fondness reserved for Toast of London, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace and Snuff Box.

Why have we started listing the great man’s CV? Because this clip of Berry narrating a wildlife video has just gone viral again on Twitter.

It’s a BBC Comedy short from back in the day – at least, we think it is – and if you haven’t seen it you’re in for a treat. And if you have, you’re definitely going to watch it again.

Thing of beauty.

And because we’re talking Matt Berry, also this.

Source Twitter @thatsnicethat Image screengrabs