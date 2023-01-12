Matt Berry narrating this wildlife video is the most fun 90 seconds you’ll spend today

Celebrity

We love everything Matt Berry does, with a particular fondness reserved for Toast of London, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace and Snuff Box.

Why have we started listing the great man’s CV? Because this clip of Berry narrating a wildlife video has just gone viral again on Twitter.

It’s a BBC Comedy short from back in the day – at least, we think it is – and if you haven’t seen it you’re in for a treat. And if you have, you’re definitely going to watch it again.

Anyway, Matt Berry narrating nature documentaries is everything you imagine it would be and more pic.twitter.com/YSLU0tpz3k — Bat 🦇 Merry (@thatsnicethat) January 10, 2023

Thing of beauty.

Just when I didn’t think it could get better the last 8 seconds took it to another level. 😂😂😂 — #MichelleYeohForBestActress (@KayJayNZ) January 10, 2023

I’ve been using “associated doings” ever since I first saw this. @RealBobMortimer wrote the scripts, I think — James Bromyard 🌍 (@bromskibeat) January 10, 2023

He did! They did a whole series of these little skits. — Bat 🦇 Merry (@thatsnicethat) January 10, 2023

And because we’re talking Matt Berry, also this.

perhaps matt berry’s greatest line delivery yet pic.twitter.com/1wxm64GQsK — bolus lugozshe (@gentlydirks) August 24, 2022

Follow @thatsnicethat over here on Twitter for all sorts of Matt Berry news and stuff.

