Matt Berry narrating this wildlife video is the most fun 90 seconds you’ll spend today
We love everything Matt Berry does, with a particular fondness reserved for Toast of London, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace and Snuff Box.
Why have we started listing the great man’s CV? Because this clip of Berry narrating a wildlife video has just gone viral again on Twitter.
It’s a BBC Comedy short from back in the day – at least, we think it is – and if you haven’t seen it you’re in for a treat. And if you have, you’re definitely going to watch it again.
Anyway, Matt Berry narrating nature documentaries is everything you imagine it would be and more pic.twitter.com/YSLU0tpz3k
— Bat 🦇 Merry (@thatsnicethat) January 10, 2023
Thing of beauty.
lest we forget pic.twitter.com/3OBqq09w8M
— Grandpappy (@NimonBePraised) January 10, 2023
Just when I didn’t think it could get better the last 8 seconds took it to another level. 😂😂😂
— #MichelleYeohForBestActress (@KayJayNZ) January 10, 2023
I’ve been using “associated doings” ever since I first saw this. @RealBobMortimer wrote the scripts, I think
— James Bromyard 🌍 (@bromskibeat) January 10, 2023
He did! They did a whole series of these little skits.
— Bat 🦇 Merry (@thatsnicethat) January 10, 2023
And because we’re talking Matt Berry, also this.
perhaps matt berry’s greatest line delivery yet pic.twitter.com/1wxm64GQsK
— bolus lugozshe (@gentlydirks) August 24, 2022
