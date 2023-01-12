Tributes are pouring in for legendary guitarist Jeff Beck after his death at 78

Celebrity

At the age of 78 and after a short illness, the legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck has died, leaving family, friends, fans and the music world bereft.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

Known for his genre-spanning skills, Jeff Beck began playing professionally in the early sixties, performing and with hit acts and artists such as The Yardbirds, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Jimmy Page, Stevie Wonder and his own band The Jeff Beck Group, which saw him collaborate with lifelong friend, Rod Stewart.

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

2/2

He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond .

Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything . RIP — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

He remained active until his illness, recently collaborating with Johnny Depp.

Moving tributes have poured in since the sad news broke. Here are just a fraction of them.

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was like no one else. It wasn’t just skills and soul, he had his own vocabulary. A great musician like this leaves such a void. RIP JB — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 11, 2023

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023

I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewilderedDeepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones I’m bewildered Jeff Beck it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist! My condolences to his family & friends RIP. 😢 pic.twitter.com/OcCv1jSNvx — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) January 11, 2023

The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. Having trouble processing this. Not only was he a major influence, and his genius an infinite source of joy my entire lifetime, he was in great spirits when we spoke a few weeks ago having done a flawless show with Johnny the night before at the Capitol. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/D9g9mY8cNC — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) January 12, 2023

Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow. Photo by: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/dpoCf9q8EO — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) January 12, 2023

The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff. – Team BG pic.twitter.com/579qviqPSc — Buddy Guy (@TheRealBuddyGuy) January 12, 2023

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023

I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously.

@jeffbeckmusic #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/qW8R0b7pCz — Billy F Gibbons (@BillyFGibbons) January 12, 2023

Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The "Truth" album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0AgQsCHN76 — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats. #jeffbeck pic.twitter.com/h7bTL3ZaxA — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 11, 2023

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023

Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already…💔💔💔💔💔 Jeff Beck, Guitar Virtuoso and Blues-Rock Innovator, Dead at 78 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/oJ2O1vqbDk — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 11, 2023

Shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jeff Beck. Truly one of the greats. First time I saw him was in 1966 with the Yardbirds. Brilliant, unique guitarist. RIP pic.twitter.com/qaeJHGJymM — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 11, 2023

We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend and guitar legend Jeff Beck. Jeff's incredible musicianship and passion for guitar has been an inspiration to us all. He was a true innovator and his legacy will live on through his music. Rest in peace, Jeff. pic.twitter.com/6kZY1NsgQf — Hollywood Vampires (@hollywoodvamps) January 12, 2023

Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck. He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others. — Steve Hackett (@HackettOfficial) January 11, 2023

We mourn the loss of Jeff Beck, a brilliant musician and friend. Our tours with Jeff were delights from both personal and sonic perspectives. We're thankful that we were privileged to share so many stages with him over the years and will truly miss his artistry and personality. pic.twitter.com/Dfum1hYG9R — ZZ Top (@ZZTop) January 12, 2023

Jeff Beck was a genius, a stunning original. He was an astounding guitar player with more ways to make you go, “WTF was that?” than anybody else. He was profoundly talented, and never stopped innovating on the instrument. R.I.P. Jeff.. https://t.co/stKn1RPWIN pic.twitter.com/59INhJ0LzK — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) January 12, 2023

Peace and love, Jeff Beck.💔 pic.twitter.com/jVmAloJJVT — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 12, 2023

The great Jeff Beck has taken his genius and gone home. My guitar idol since age 15. For the uninitiated, check out his amazing work on (where do I begin) Roger Waters ‘Amused to Death’. His gift was impossible to copy and won’t be repeated. Thankful for huge legacy. God speed JB pic.twitter.com/oXiw04jfKu — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) January 11, 2023

My original copy of this record. Back in the day we would write our names on our records because we shared them with friends so often—this way we could have them returned. This record was one of the most important in my musical life. Jeff Beck. Thank you, Sir. Rest in Peace✌️ pic.twitter.com/URaj2CrtT8 — Billy Sheehan (@BillyonBass) January 12, 2023

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

Such shocking news. Feel privileged to have known Jeff Beck, he stands next to Jimi Hendrix in pure, natural, mind blowing ability. A phenomenal guitarist. A true Star. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/QaTwQf2BmY — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was punk rock before punk existed and one of the most inventive guitar players of all time. He set a very high bar for all of us who followed. His legend will live on. The Edge. — U2 (@U2) January 12, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck, Thank you for your guitaring that brought awe ,wonder and inspiration to me and so many. Condolences to Sandra and the family. — Phil Manzanera (@philmanzanera) January 12, 2023

You’re everywhere and nowhere baby…. 🦉 RIP Jeff Beck — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 11, 2023

I’m in shock after hearing this incredibly sad news. My thoughts are with his wife Sandra and his entire family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 11, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear your sad news. Love and respect — Bob Harris 💙 (@WhisperingBob) January 12, 2023

Oh no. I'm so sorry. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 11, 2023

Jon Bon Jovi put it in a nutshell.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s family and friends.

Jeff Beck. 1944 – 2023. R.I.P.

