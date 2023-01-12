Celebrity

Tributes are pouring in for legendary guitarist Jeff Beck after his death at 78

Poke Staff. Updated January 12th, 2023

At the age of 78 and after a short illness, the legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck has died, leaving family, friends, fans and the music world bereft.

Known for his genre-spanning skills, Jeff Beck began playing professionally in the early sixties, performing and with hit acts and artists such as The Yardbirds, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Jimmy Page, Stevie Wonder and his own band The Jeff Beck Group, which saw him collaborate with lifelong friend, Rod Stewart.

He remained active until his illness, recently collaborating with Johnny Depp.

Moving tributes have poured in since the sad news broke. Here are just a fraction of them.

Jon Bon Jovi put it in a nutshell.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s family and friends.

Jeff Beck. 1944 – 2023. R.I.P.

Image Screengrab