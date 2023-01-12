If you only listen to one excerpt from Prince Harry’s book, make it this one

Celebrity

Apparently Prince Harry has got a new book out.

We haven’t read it yet although by all accounts it’s proving quite popular.

And even if you can’t take reading – or hearing – another word about it, it’s worth making the time for this 33 seconds of the audio book. Read by the man himself, obviously.

This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

Well, that was unexpected. And no end of people were insisting it must be fake but …

To anyone suggesting this is fake – I wish I had the imagination to come up with something this good! — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

To his credit, there’s more about his dick in this book than we ever could have imagined — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

I am howling … 8 Hour Todger Cream 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1BRNOOJmhH — Collette Walsh (@ColletteWalsh) January 11, 2023

Talk about a member of the royal family! — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) January 11, 2023

I need therapy after listening to this — Joanna Hausmann Jatar (@Joannahausmann) January 11, 2023

prince harry applying cream to his penis pic.twitter.com/a9xe9lcKuD — ⌘ left at london ⌘ (@LeftAtLondon) January 11, 2023

Just as a general message to men: we don’t find your penis fascinating. Like we don’t want to read about it, hear about it, learn about it. Unless you’re with your wife or doctor keep it to yourself — ParticularIncome (@particular_inc) January 11, 2023

As disturbing as this is, I was personally more unnerved by his pronunciation of Battersea as ‘Badderzee’ – let’s stop listening to posh men in 2023. — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

To conclude …

nothing could have prepared me for what I just listened to https://t.co/G1nBWeiDcj pic.twitter.com/UU1whc7OtR — chai ⵣ🇲🇦 (@proyearner) January 11, 2023

Or if you prefer it a little bit more NSFW.

Source Twitter @domwakeford