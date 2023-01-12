If you only listen to one excerpt from Prince Harry’s book, make it this one
Apparently Prince Harry has got a new book out.
We haven’t read it yet although by all accounts it’s proving quite popular.
And even if you can’t take reading – or hearing – another word about it, it’s worth making the time for this 33 seconds of the audio book. Read by the man himself, obviously.
This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq
— Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023
Well, that was unexpected. And no end of people were insisting it must be fake but …
To anyone suggesting this is fake – I wish I had the imagination to come up with something this good!
— Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023
And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.
To his credit, there’s more about his dick in this book than we ever could have imagined
— Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023
I am howling … 8 Hour Todger Cream 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1BRNOOJmhH
— Collette Walsh (@ColletteWalsh) January 11, 2023
Talk about a member of the royal family!
— Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) January 11, 2023
I need therapy after listening to this
— Joanna Hausmann Jatar (@Joannahausmann) January 11, 2023
prince harry applying cream to his penis pic.twitter.com/a9xe9lcKuD
— ⌘ left at london ⌘ (@LeftAtLondon) January 11, 2023
Just as a general message to men: we don’t find your penis fascinating. Like we don’t want to read about it, hear about it, learn about it. Unless you’re with your wife or doctor keep it to yourself
— ParticularIncome (@particular_inc) January 11, 2023
As disturbing as this is, I was personally more unnerved by his pronunciation of Battersea as ‘Badderzee’ – let’s stop listening to posh men in 2023.
— Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023
To conclude …
nothing could have prepared me for what I just listened to https://t.co/G1nBWeiDcj pic.twitter.com/UU1whc7OtR
— chai ⵣ🇲🇦 (@proyearner) January 11, 2023
Or if you prefer it a little bit more NSFW.
— Danny Ratcliffe (@DannyRatcliffe) January 11, 2023
Source Twitter @domwakeford