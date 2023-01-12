If you only listen to one excerpt from Prince Harry’s book, make it this one

Celebrity

Apparently Prince Harry has got a new book out.

We haven’t read it yet although by all accounts it’s proving quite popular.

And even if you can’t take reading – or hearing – another word about it, it’s worth making the time for this 33 seconds of the audio book. Read by the man himself, obviously.

This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

Well, that was unexpected. And no end of people were insisting it must be fake but …

To anyone suggesting this is fake – I wish I had the imagination to come up with something this good! — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023