Twitter

24 WTF moments from the Bad Vaccine Takes Twitter account

Poke Staff. Updated January 12th, 2023


Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has been suspended from Parliament for five days, and lost his party’s whip, in response to him sharing dangerous – and occasionally highly offensive – anti-vax propaganda.

He is far from alone in making wildly inaccurate claims about vaccine side-effects, and the @BadVaccineTakes Twitter account has the receipts.

Here’s a collection of recent WTF moments in the world of vaccine conspiracy theorists.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2