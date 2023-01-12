24 WTF moments from the Bad Vaccine Takes Twitter account

Twitter



Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has been suspended from Parliament for five days, and lost his party’s whip, in response to him sharing dangerous – and occasionally highly offensive – anti-vax propaganda.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has had the whip removed after he compared the Covid vaccination programme to The Holocaust. That’s a tweet I never thought I would find myself writing but then again nothing surprises me anymore. Abhorrent. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 11, 2023

Congrats to Andrew Bridgen on all his new GB News bookings. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 11, 2023

Got Andrew Bridgen sleeping on my sofa and I've suddenly run out of tinfoil to put my sandwiches in. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) January 12, 2023

He is far from alone in making wildly inaccurate claims about vaccine side-effects, and the @BadVaccineTakes Twitter account has the receipts.

Here’s a collection of recent WTF moments in the world of vaccine conspiracy theorists.

1.

2.

3.

Storms and the sun are manipulated to cover up vaccine deaths 🫠 pic.twitter.com/W5utjE7zpG — Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) January 9, 2023

4.

Right Said Fred think immigrants are being trained to force-vaccinate them 🤪🫠 pic.twitter.com/rrQ7FBN1iE — Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) January 9, 2023

5.

Robot blood pic.twitter.com/SBbM6yy7e2 — Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) January 10, 2023

6.

7.

8.

Which detox will you choose?

1) Vibrations

2) Bum coffee pic.twitter.com/HlrWBS6Ia5 — Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) January 10, 2023

9.

Question answered pic.twitter.com/dDGIFuz7tx — Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) January 7, 2023

10.

11.

12.