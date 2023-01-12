24 WTF moments from the Bad Vaccine Takes Twitter account
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has been suspended from Parliament for five days, and lost his party’s whip, in response to him sharing dangerous – and occasionally highly offensive – anti-vax propaganda.
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has had the whip removed after he compared the Covid vaccination programme to The Holocaust. That’s a tweet I never thought I would find myself writing but then again nothing surprises me anymore. Abhorrent.
— Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT'S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) January 11, 2023
Congrats to Andrew Bridgen on all his new GB News bookings.
— Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 11, 2023
Got Andrew Bridgen sleeping on my sofa and I've suddenly run out of tinfoil to put my sandwiches in.
— THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) January 12, 2023
He is far from alone in making wildly inaccurate claims about vaccine side-effects, and the @BadVaccineTakes Twitter account has the receipts.
Here’s a collection of recent WTF moments in the world of vaccine conspiracy theorists.
Storms and the sun are manipulated to cover up vaccine deaths 🫠 pic.twitter.com/W5utjE7zpG
Right Said Fred think immigrants are being trained to force-vaccinate them 🤪🫠 pic.twitter.com/rrQ7FBN1iE
Robot blood pic.twitter.com/SBbM6yy7e2
Which detox will you choose?
1) Vibrations
2) Bum coffee pic.twitter.com/HlrWBS6Ia5
Question answered pic.twitter.com/dDGIFuz7tx
