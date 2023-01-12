23 things a burglar could take to make life slightly inconvenient

Social Media



We hope Redditor u/MarJulAle isn’t planning a life of crime, after asking this question.

We’re not sure all these people understand the meaning of slightly, but they definitely understand inconvenience.

DizzyGrizzly

The tv remote, and nothing else. I’m going to periodically drive by and change the channel.

AlmondCave

All their Tupperware lids.

BBPolio

All the phone chargers.

TheBigSteve

One wheel from their desk chair.

TurkX5

Shoelaces from shoes.

Particular-RIP415

The lint catcher thing in the dryer.

ArcaneFallout

DotHogs28

One toilet seat mounting screw.

Herpecin21

Earring backs.

ThatMiamiBoy305

The toy on their kid’s bed that looks the most worn out/cuddled. Good luck getting any sleep for the next few weeks!

D00mscr0ller

