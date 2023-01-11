This ‘Dog Search’ puzzle is so much trickier than we thought and will have you howling

Pics

This unlikely spin on Word Search puzzles first made us smile then had us howling as we just couldn’t find the solution.

It went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘mildly infuriating’ for reasons which presumably don’t need explaining anymore.

And we were relieved to find out it wasn’t only us scratching our heads.

‘I went looking for dog and found god.’

Quiet_Preparation955 ‘I love suddenly becoming aware of my internal voice going “goodooogododoododgogoddddgoggoo” as i’m looking for it.’

its_ya_girl420 ‘Honestly best word search i’ve ever done, super fun, super interactive and a super word to search. 12/10.’

boasonlystangle

And just in case you need as much help as we did, there was this, courtesy of Yozysss (but stop scrolling down if you still want to find it all by yourself!)

There it is!

‘They missed a golden opportunity to make it “good dog”.’

Howsmygrammar

Woof!

Source Reddit u/happypingu1 Image Pexels Johann