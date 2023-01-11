Politics

Rishi Sunak’s private jet flight to Leeds blows his green credentials sky high

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 11th, 2023

Not for the first time, a prime minister of the UK has taken a trip in an unnecessarily expensive and climate-damaging way, purely for the prestige or convenience.

There was Liz Truss’ £500k flight to Australia, Boris Johnson’s flight to Cornwall to discuss climate change and Johnson’s other jet jaunts back from a Cornish holiday and to Blackpool for a photo opportunity, to name a few.

The current PM’s choice of private jet to visit a Leeds hospital has come under fire, with many people pointing out the terrible optics as ordinary people struggle with the cost of living, while others referenced the government’s green pledges.

Downing Street provided an excuse.

People weren’t surprised, and they really weren’t impressed.

We can’t help wondering who could do the job Jonn Elledge suggests here.

We hear Boris Johnson has a lot of free time these days.

