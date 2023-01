Life

There are entitled people and there are entitled people, and there’s this top drawer of entitled people who will have you screaming into next week. In a good way, hopefully.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.



(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)