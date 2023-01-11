Rishi Sunak did a teaser trailer for a party political broadcast – 17 vote-winning responses

Politics

Back in the distant past – well, not too distant, let’s be honest – they were called party political broadcasts.

These days, when it comes to PM Rishi Sunak, they have been rebranded ‘addresses to the nation’.

And not only that, he’s done a teaser trailer just in case we weren’t excited enough about it already.

Watch my first broadcast to the nation as Prime Minister, tomorrow on BBC and ITV 👇 pic.twitter.com/B9mMcyPpuO — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 10, 2023

To be filed under ‘there are no words’. Fortunately, these people had some, 17 responses worth voting for.

1.

ARE WE AT WAR — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 11, 2023

2.

"So you want to waste money during a cost of living crisis and your supposedly precious time filming a movie style trailer for a speech you are doing tomorrow, and you want it to look like a small boy called to a sinister Headmaster's office at night?"

Rishi – "Correct" pic.twitter.com/EnyXhhJZpd — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) January 11, 2023

3.

What is this nonsense? You’re constantly doing these little vanity videos. They’re a joke. You’re a joke. This bullshit doesn’t make you a statesman. It’s just tiresome PR for the pathologically gullible. Put the recording kit away and do some bloody work. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) January 10, 2023

4.

I used to know an old school entertainer in Harlow who could do this, but it's still impressive. Rishi does the whole thing without moving his lips. Maybe next time he could do it while drinking a glass of water. https://t.co/fVwwfNveBm — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 10, 2023

5.

When you were finished, I hope you gave that desk back to the primary school you borrowed it from. — NewsThump (@newsthump) January 10, 2023

6.

rishi sunak's personal political team budget be like polls/focus groups: £20

PR hacks: £0.05

A/B message testers: £10

journalist gifts: £3000

graphics/video design: £400,000 somebody help me budget this my party is dying https://t.co/ExG812bPED — George Santos Democrat (@ElonMusgraves) January 10, 2023

7.

I’m not sure all the pretendy behind the scenes stuff helps make you look prime ministerial. — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor 🇺🇦 (@arthistorynews) January 11, 2023

8.

Nah, y’arite, as we say in the levelled down unlit shitlands — Jo Lake (@Joanne_Lake) January 10, 2023

9.

Rishi dropping a teaser trailer for his speech like it’s a new season of Stranger Things is the cringest thing he’s done today https://t.co/XQvbL22KgQ — Zack Ferguson (@zackferguson) January 10, 2023

10.