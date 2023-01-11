People have been making movie titles less intense – 30 fabulously lukewarm award winners
Over on Twitter people have been messing around with movie titles after screenwriter, author and producer @jakethornton challenged people to do this.
Make a movie title less intense. I’ll go first.
Mission: Possible.
— Jake Thornton 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@jakethornton) January 9, 2023
And it prompted no end of very funny replies like this from the great Michael McKean (Better Call Saul was robbed! Again!).
Cape Apprehension https://t.co/eQRRMXt8ar
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 11, 2023
And this!
Scott Pilgrim vs. His Small Circle of Emo Friends in the Greater Toronto Area https://t.co/TXxM6nQOGa
— Captain Disillusion (@CDisillusion) January 11, 2023
And these 30 lukewarm classics surely all deserve an award.
Some Like It Room Temperature
— Banjo Pickin’ Chicken (@HJablowmi1234) January 10, 2023
Roomba Cop
— Haven McCord (@HMcCor) January 9, 2023
Apocalypse Soon.
— Jake Thornton 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@jakethornton) January 9, 2023
The Buns of Navarone.
— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) January 11, 2023
Die Mildly
— Glen Zipper (@Zipper) January 10, 2023
1 Dalmatian
— Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 10, 2023
Excuse Me, But Have you Seen the Red October?
— Craig Bruce Smith (@craigbrucesmith) January 11, 2023
Brunch at Tiffany’s.
— Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 11, 2023
The fifth sense pic.twitter.com/liUS0zTlCJ
— luke (@whitelawluke) January 10, 2023
Some of the President’s Men
— Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 11, 2023
Harry Potter & the Chamber of Public Knowledge
— Joshua Erenberg (@JoshErenberg) January 10, 2023
NIGHT OF THE LIVING
— Casey Tebo (@caseyshoots) January 11, 2023
On the Orient Express
— Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 11, 2023
The Empire Minds Its Own Business
— Ian Boothby (@IanBoothby) January 11, 2023
The Texas Chainsaw Mascara
— Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter) January 11, 2023