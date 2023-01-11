‘What’s the most British phrase of all-time?’ – 21 nailed-on suggestions

Twitter



English isn’t the most common first language in the world, but it’s top three, with the US and Canada, Australia and the Bahamas among the many countries that include native English speakers.

While the language is shared, many words and phrases are peculiar to their region, such as Australians using ‘bonzer’ for ‘great’, or Americans saying ‘Let’s vote for Trump’.

No Context Brits decided to pin down some uniquely British phrases with the help of Twitter.

These suggestions worked for us.

1.

Usually under ones breath: for fuck sake — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) January 9, 2023

2.

Sorry — Kitty Powers (@MsKittyPowers) January 9, 2023

3.

“Right, we’d better make a move.” — Paul Tanter (@paultanter) January 9, 2023

4.

Put the kettle on — Currys (@currys) January 9, 2023

5.

Can’t be arsed — Matt Sibson (@MattSibson) January 9, 2023

6.

“you alright?” — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) January 9, 2023

7.

8.

More gravy please — Bergsauce fka klaus_kinski (@klaus_kinski) January 9, 2023

9.

Shall I be mother? — Adam Howden (@A_HOWDZ) January 9, 2023

10.

Good grief. — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) January 9, 2023

11.