Eddie Murphy’s Will Smith joke just won best speech at the Golden Globes
There was no shortage of memorable speeches at the star-studded Golden Globes on Tuesday night.
It was the first full-on awards after organisers were hit by a scandal two years back around finances, ethics and diversity – everything, pretty much.
First there was the blazing opening monologue by host Jerrod Carmichael.
Watch Jerrod Carmichael’s full #GoldenGlobes opening monologue, in which he roasts the HFPA pic.twitter.com/GCmQQM1a2z
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023
Carmichael didn’t stop there either, with this jaw-dropping Tom Cruise joke.
Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke sucked the air out of the room #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/S4bsijk0n8
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023
This, from Colin Farrell, was also amazing, with his film The Banshees of Inisherin emerging as one of the big winners of the night.
This speech. Colin Farrell telling Brendan Gleeson he loves him. The emotion. The charisma… Toxic masculinity found dead in a ditch!!!! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xWGngZ9UId
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 11, 2023
There was also this, from the great Jennifer Coolidge.
Jennifer Coolidge delivers an epic #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech that makes #TheWhiteLotus creator Mike White cry. https://t.co/m069JEKekW pic.twitter.com/WBWx9H6BCj
— Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023
But best of all was surely this, from Eddie Murphy.
Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Qdaeod8a4M
— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023
And here it is without the irritatingly muted bit.
Some career advice from Eddie Murphy: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your *** mouth 🤣😆☠️🤡🔥 pic.twitter.com/lFTNuIaMQy
— Kristien Gijbels (@KristienGijbels) January 11, 2023
Boom!
🎉 The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023