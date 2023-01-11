Celebrity

Eddie Murphy’s Will Smith joke just won best speech at the Golden Globes

John Plunkett. Updated January 11th, 2023

There was no shortage of memorable speeches at the star-studded Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

It was the first full-on awards after organisers were hit by a scandal two years back around finances, ethics and diversity – everything, pretty much.

First there was the blazing opening monologue by host Jerrod Carmichael.

Carmichael didn’t stop there either, with this jaw-dropping Tom Cruise joke.

This, from Colin Farrell, was also amazing, with his film The Banshees of Inisherin emerging as one of the big winners of the night.

There was also this, from the great Jennifer Coolidge.

But best of all was surely this, from Eddie Murphy.

And here it is without the irritatingly muted bit.

Boom!