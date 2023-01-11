Eddie Murphy’s Will Smith joke just won best speech at the Golden Globes

Celebrity

There was no shortage of memorable speeches at the star-studded Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

It was the first full-on awards after organisers were hit by a scandal two years back around finances, ethics and diversity – everything, pretty much.

First there was the blazing opening monologue by host Jerrod Carmichael.

Watch Jerrod Carmichael’s full #GoldenGlobes opening monologue, in which he roasts the HFPA pic.twitter.com/GCmQQM1a2z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

Carmichael didn’t stop there either, with this jaw-dropping Tom Cruise joke.

Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke sucked the air out of the room #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/S4bsijk0n8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

This, from Colin Farrell, was also amazing, with his film The Banshees of Inisherin emerging as one of the big winners of the night.

This speech. Colin Farrell telling Brendan Gleeson he loves him. The emotion. The charisma… Toxic masculinity found dead in a ditch!!!! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xWGngZ9UId — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 11, 2023

There was also this, from the great Jennifer Coolidge.

But best of all was surely this, from Eddie Murphy.

Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Qdaeod8a4M — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023

And here it is without the irritatingly muted bit.

Some career advice from Eddie Murphy: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your *** mouth 🤣😆☠️🤡🔥 pic.twitter.com/lFTNuIaMQy — Kristien Gijbels (@KristienGijbels) January 11, 2023

Boom!