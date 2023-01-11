Politics

Grant Shapps and the Mystery of the Vanishing Boris Johnson – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 11th, 2023

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps, was very proud to support the UK’s efforts to launch satellites into space, before it was sadly thwarted by a ‘technical anomaly’.

Here’s what he tweeted ahead of the attempt.

There’s only one problem with that, and it’s that the photo is of a 2022 visit by Shapps and Boris Johnson to the space complex in Cornwall from which the bid was overseen.

It isn’t the trickiest Spot the Difference we’ve ever seen. There’s even a bit of Johnson’s elbow still there – although Shapps may argue that it’s his arse.

This was the semi-official line.

Presumably, they asked Michael Green.

Tweeters weren’t buying it.

Jon Sopel of The News Agents podcast couldn’t resist.

