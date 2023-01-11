A Tory MP blamed Mick Lynch for the state of the trains and went totally off the rails

Politics

The railways have been rubbish in this country ever since we can remember but Conservative MP Greg Smith reckons he’s identified the real problem with the pisspoor train service.

It’s RMT leader Mick Lynch.

The rail union boss was appearing before MPs on Wednesday with no end in sight to the industrial action gripping the network.

And we mention this exchange because Smith thought he had a slam dunk only for Lynch’s response to send him totally off the rails.

Conservative MP Greg Smith tries his luck with @RMTunion’s Mick Lynch. It doesn’t end well pic.twitter.com/mWzIo1mccy — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 11, 2023

No more questions, chair.

Tory MP Greg Smith asks RMT's Mick Lynch whether strikes are driving people away from railway. 🚆 Lynch: "When we're on strike or when we're not on strike? What about the days when we're not on strike, when it's absolutely useless as well? It's your government's fault". — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 11, 2023

We’re being driven (like what I did there 😜) away from the railways because it’s not value for money, crowded due to reduced capacity and unreliable. Nothing to do with strikes. Nationalise it now! — Stephen Bradley (@StephenBradley5) January 11, 2023

Mick Lynch wiping the floor with Greg Smith Tory MP. You just love to see it! — Cymraesydwi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇦 💜🤍💚 (@cymraesydwi) January 11, 2023

I’d argue the strike days are more convenient – at least I know my train isn’t running, makes a nice change from the majority of times I turn up and its heavily delayed or cancelled — You Pies (@BettingScot) January 11, 2023

In a nutshell …

Source Twitter @PeterStefanovi2