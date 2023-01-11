Politics

A Tory MP blamed Mick Lynch for the state of the trains and went totally off the rails

John Plunkett. Updated January 11th, 2023

The railways have been rubbish in this country ever since we can remember but Conservative MP Greg Smith reckons he’s identified the real problem with the pisspoor train service.

It’s RMT leader Mick Lynch.

The rail union boss was appearing before MPs on Wednesday with no end in sight to the industrial action gripping the network.

And we mention this exchange because Smith thought he had a slam dunk only for Lynch’s response to send him totally off the rails.

No more questions, chair.

In a nutshell …

Source Twitter @PeterStefanovi2