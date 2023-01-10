This manager’s response to a low-paid employee went viral and it’s the boss we all want

Life

We’ve featured no end of outrageous bosses on these pages over the last year or so, cancelling employees’ holiday, refusing to accept their resignation or just being plain awful.

In an effort to redress the balance just a little bit, here’s one employer cut from an entirely different cloth, after they found out a staff member had been taken on for rather less than they deserved.

‘What managers can become,’ said Inner-Comment3279 who shared it over on Reddit.

It prompted lots of comments, including this from another manager who did something similar.

‘I took over a manager role about 3 years ago and the first thing I did was review the team’s salary and set to work making it right. ‘Then last year I took over as manager for 3 other teams, and did the same thing. ‘I battled for additional budget, and got it. ‘Now my teams are the most productive, most profitable and have the least turnover in the company. They get relevant training courses as often as I can line it up, and while other areas of the business are struggling, we are consistently outperforming other departments and exceeding goals. ‘If I get the opportunity, I will continue doing this with every team I get the privilege of leading. These are my people. ‘It feels good to be able to give back. Some people just dont have the confidence or the understanding of their value to be able to negotiate the best rate for them, and that’s why I’m here. I get the most out of them, and the most FOR them, and EVERYONE is better off.’

The_Passive_Fist ‘I get the privilege of leading.’ ‘BOOM! Headshot. That’s the proper attitude to be a competent, respected leader right there. Leadership is service. If you don’t look at it that way, which you clearly do, you aren’t a good leader.’

rtroth2946 ‘This is exactly what managers are supposed to be. ‘Your job is to manage the resources, the employees, in your care. You get them what they need, you remove barriers for them, and get them performing the best they can be.’

