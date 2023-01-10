The hilarious treatment of this guy pretending to be Keanu Reeves is fabulously done

Life

Chances are you’ll already be familiar with the works of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who has made an artform out of taking down online fraudsters and ‘romance scammers’.

So much so that she’s got a book coming out compiling some of the best, called Keanu Reeves is NOT in love with you.

And we mention it here because the scammer who inspired the title just got in touch with Becky again and a very enjoyable read it is too.

After weeks of hearing nothing from him I can finally sing it from the rooftops… KEANU IS BACK! He seems to be pretending we’ve not spoken before and is being rather formal but I imagine it’s just a saucy little game 2023 is going to be a wonderful year Go out and buy hats! pic.twitter.com/KA8xUURyHB — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 9, 2023

And here is their exchange in full.

Oh dear indeed.

Finger in Bumhole, classic 🤣🤣🤣 Which junction of the m20 is that off??? — [email protected] (@Anthonys102hot1) January 9, 2023

I don’t tend to tell people it’s location Anthony. We want to remain a private town — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 9, 2023

I’ll never look at a crème brûlée torch the same again! 😂😂 — Midsweppian (@Midsweppian) January 9, 2023

How many do you tend to look at anyway out of interest? — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 9, 2023

YES! YES! YES! Your kicking 2023 off brilliantly, I am off to buy my hat! I too loved that film “Humping this cabbage is chaffing my ballbag” but I cried buckets when he boiled it up & ate the poor thing. Haven’t been able to eat cabbage since😢 — Jane Russell (@JaneRus96694746) January 9, 2023

You can read more of Becky’s adventures here and over here.

And follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @deathtospinach