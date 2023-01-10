Celebrity

Simon Bird had the fabulous last word on those Rishi Sunak/Will from the Inbetweeners comparisons

John Plunkett. Updated January 10th, 2023

You’ll probably be aware by now how uncannily Rishi Sunak sounds like Will from The Inbetweeners.

But just in case, here’s a very quick recap.

And we mention it again because Simon Bird, the actor, director and much else besides who starred as Will in the E4 sitcom, just had the fabulous last word on the whole thing.

It was shared by @buntyhoven over on Twitter.

Boom.

Source Twitter @buntyhoven