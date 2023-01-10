Simon Bird had the fabulous last word on those Rishi Sunak/Will from the Inbetweeners comparisons

Celebrity

You’ll probably be aware by now how uncannily Rishi Sunak sounds like Will from The Inbetweeners.

But just in case, here’s a very quick recap.

Oh, now this is scarily spot on. https://t.co/gB8ijeElvp — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) October 24, 2022

And we mention it again because Simon Bird, the actor, director and much else besides who starred as Will in the E4 sitcom, just had the fabulous last word on the whole thing.

It was shared by @buntyhoven over on Twitter.

Lovely stuff from Simon Bird here. 👍 pic.twitter.com/omSgALJFzO — Hannah O’Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) January 9, 2023

