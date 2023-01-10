People are seriously underwhelmed by Elon Musk’s Vegas Loop traffic-calming tunnel

Weird World



Back in 2016, Elon Musk tweeted about the traffic – and what he’d do to ease it. It was a typically wild Musk idea.

Like many of his ideas – such as buying Twitter, inventing a bendy submarine or firing a Tesla into space – it being not particularly necessary, cost-effective or useful didn’t stop him from going ahead.

There’s now a tunnel under Las Vegas – the LVCC Loop – containing a fleet of Teslas.

Tech and business blogger Ross Fledderjohn – Ross, the Tech Stack Guy – gave us the tour.

“It’s gonna save about 15 minutes or 20 minutes of walking.”

People must be so relieved not to have to walk for 20 minutes across the grounds of a conference centre – center. Whatever.

Here’s how TikTokers have been reacting to Musk’s literally ground-breaking whim.

John Carter had a question.

Consider that an evergreen comment.

