These 18 handy new words deserve a place in the dictionary

Redditor u/Lebowski99 posted a question in r/funny – presumably anticipating some of the answers.

What are some words that you or your family have created that should be in the dictionary?

They got the ball rolling.

I’ll start with two. When we decorate the Christmas tree as we did last month this is the time of year that we “Dedecorate” the tree. When my daughter would overfill the toilet she would scream oh my God there’s an “Overflosion”

They both work. We thought these did too.

Anticipointment – when you’re looking forward to something and it is underwhelming.

memeorise

Peeish – as in, “I’m feeling a bit peeish, can we stop soon?” on a road trip.

crindycat

Nagrivator – person giving driving directions.

benwyte2k

Gasological – doing errands in an order that wastes the least gas.

ParisaDelara

Squircular – square with rounded edges.

panicinbabylon

Sneezure- when you sneeze multiple times in quick succession.

Joppa_Yeat

Vuja-de: The feeling this never should have happened.

haltline

Kleptovers ~ secretly taking home leftovers from a party or someone’s house.

fuzzarelly

littl3bastard

Via

Wonderstanding. An epiphany essentially.

Jetpackkiwi

AbefrohmanTSKOC

Via

Whelming- when you have a meal that’s neither great nor bad. Its not over, not under, just whelming.

dlcollins

Diatripe a tirade of trash.

Impossibletouch9401

When we first moved to the US from South Korea, my mom didn’t know what the vacuum cleaner was called. So when she came home from working all day, she would ask us (me and my siblings) if we “weenged” the house because that was the sound the vacuum cleaner made lol.

MYipper

When the airline passenger next to you won’t stop talking so you can sleep – disturbulance.

ericgonzalez

Nervicited – when you are both nervous and excited.

gingersrule77

glabrous

Via, Via

BONUS – out of the mouths of babes …

2 years ago my 3 year old called tongs “BBQ snaps.” We don’t even have a bbq so I don’t know how he knew that’s what they are for. But they have been Barbecue snaps ever since.

thatsthewayihateit

Source r/funny Image Anna Shvets on Pexels