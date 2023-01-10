Politics

Nadine Dorries sneered at someone’s small Twitter following and boosted his account by thousands

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 10th, 2023


Nadine Dorries took time out of her busy schedule as president of the Boris Johnson Fan Club to share her thoughts on the potential repercussions of a Labour win at the next election.

Tweeters had some thoughts of their own.

Political analyst, Bob Roberts, raised a very good point.

Ms Dorries didn’t agree, and she decided to put the boot in with this sneering response.

If she dismissed his opinion so easily when he only had 15 followers, she might reconsider now that he has more than 37,000 – especially as it’s all thanks to her.

Following Bob was just one way tweeters reacted to the sneer, and these comments show just how they felt about her comment – and his meteoric rise to Twitter fame.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Andy Royle had a hopeful prediction.

188,000 might be a tall order, but it looks like the whole thing is already eating her up.

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries let her snarl loose on BBC and the memes were quite special – 19 of the best

Source Bob Roberts Image Adam Bienkov