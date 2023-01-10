Nadine Dorries sneered at someone’s small Twitter following and boosted his account by thousands

Politics



Nadine Dorries took time out of her busy schedule as president of the Boris Johnson Fan Club to share her thoughts on the potential repercussions of a Labour win at the next election.

Tweeters had some thoughts of their own.

Obviously the first priority would be to improve the lives of people in the UK and hopefully a more honest and open government. And if the consequence of that is the end of conservatives in government, whose fault would that be? https://t.co/bNUlDtHCQe — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) January 8, 2023

Sounds like the absolute best argument for voting Labour but OK. https://t.co/MEWUq1CChF — Matt Mills (@mattmillswrites) January 8, 2023

You don’t half talk some tripe. It’s baffling that you have the position you do. — Alex Winters (@alexwinterstv) January 8, 2023

Political analyst, Bob Roberts, raised a very good point.

Starmer surely can’t do any more to ensure there will never be another Conservative government than Johnson, Truss and Sunak have already done. — Bob Roberts (@BobRobPolitico) January 8, 2023

Ms Dorries didn’t agree, and she decided to put the boot in with this sneering response.

If she dismissed his opinion so easily when he only had 15 followers, she might reconsider now that he has more than 37,000 – especially as it’s all thanks to her.

My followers have doubled now Nads. Thanks for the boost but now there’s twice as many I have to discuss it with. — Bob Roberts (@BobRobPolitico) January 8, 2023

This morning I had a derisory 15 followers. @NadineDorries duly derided that number. This evening I have 1186 followers. Thanks to you all, especially you Nads x pic.twitter.com/Ur8RVg2Sbc — Bob Roberts (@BobRobPolitico) January 8, 2023

I'm no maths wiz (if only Sunak had been PM when I was a kid) but I reckon my followers increase from 15 to 15,000 is a rise of 100,000%. Thanks, Nadine xx pic.twitter.com/dydAvGwRwl — Bob Roberts (@BobRobPolitico) January 9, 2023

Time for bed. This has been a bit of a day. Thanks to all of you who followed, retweeted, supported and made me laugh. I have 30k more followers than this time last night. I tried to answer as many of you as possible, apologies to those I didn't get to. You're all heroes! — Bob Roberts (@BobRobPolitico) January 10, 2023

Following Bob was just one way tweeters reacted to the sneer, and these comments show just how they felt about her comment – and his meteoric rise to Twitter fame.

1.

The state of this reply from an ex-Secretary of State, serving MP and (God help us) potential peer… P.S. I have a few more than 15 followers who I reckon agree as well @NadineDorries… https://t.co/qO4TO3Fa87 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 8, 2023

2.

In all seriousness, what if the man she said this to was her constituent? https://t.co/0pO2mKVZAm — Jay Akbar (@JayAkbar13) January 8, 2023

3.

I’ve got 122,000 followers here, nearly twice as many on TikTok and I can unequivocally confirm that he’s correct, love. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 8, 2023

4.

5.

Bob may have fewer followers than you but that doesn't make him wrong. He is 💯 correct. — Ross Mullan (@rossmullan) January 8, 2023

6.

Next step, pay for a blue tick as she does…. pic.twitter.com/6nbjiCpQPt — ᖇIᑭTIᗪE (@NickRiptide) January 8, 2023

7.

Best story of the day! Well played Bob and, as usual, everything @NadineDorries does catastrophically backfires. #GoNads — Roger Braintree (@VeeTeeKaye) January 8, 2023

8.

Remember that time Mad Nads took a pop at some guy for only having 15 followers and he hit 5000 by tea time? 🤣 https://t.co/p5J9LwWAHr — Aldo McAldo 🇸🇴 (@McaldoAldo) January 9, 2023

9.

This has me in bits 😂😂🤣🤣 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) January 9, 2023

10.

Bob – you were only meant to blow the bloody doors off! 💥 — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 9, 2023

11.

12.

Imagine a serving MP disrespecting the voice of a constituent on the basis that not many people will hear his opinion? Wow, now let’s scale that viewpoint up into policy and try and explain what is happening in this country right now. DANGEROUS. — Dan England (@danofengland) January 8, 2023

Andy Royle had a hopeful prediction.

Just when you thought twitter was turning into a bin fire and all the good folk were leaving, you pop up, Nadine has a pop and we have a feel good story. I reckon within the month you are going to have more followers than Nads and that will EAT HER UP. — Andy Royle 💙 (@AndyRoyle) January 9, 2023

188,000 might be a tall order, but it looks like the whole thing is already eating her up.

I think Nadine just conceded defeat… pic.twitter.com/Z0tpwRcKGg — Bob Roberts (@BobRobPolitico) January 9, 2023

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries let her snarl loose on BBC and the memes were quite special – 19 of the best

Source Bob Roberts Image Adam Bienkov