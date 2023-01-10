Just when this angry neighbourhood notice can’t get any funnier, along comes the payoff

Animals

It’s fair to assume – at least, we hope it’s fair to assume – that whoever wrote this didn’t intend it to be quite so funny as it turned out.

It’s a (mostly) polite neighbourhood notice written by someone who’s fed up with people taking their dogs into places they shouldn’t be. That’s what they say, anyway.

And just when it can’t get any better, along comes the picture payoff.

‘A notice sent to all people in a housing complex,’ said jellosbiafra who shared it over on Reddit.

Pooping puppy papped!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Aw man they named and shamed that beagle.’

ResidentEivvil ‘Look at that dirty dog dirtying the lawn, Shame on you F-401.’

Godmodex2 “Pets in Society” sounds like an essay title.’

kpchronic ‘A friend of mine moved to Idaho and at his apartment complex he had to get a DNA test on his dog and any dog poo found was tested. ‘If it was your dogs poo you got fined and if it continued you got evicted. He said he never saw any dog poo.’

Browneyedgirl63 ‘What I want to know is the basement.. what sort of play do people take dogs to the basement for …’

Fetlocks_Glistening

Source Reddit u/jellosbiafra