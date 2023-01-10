Cheers! to our 19 favourite tweets about Dry January

Twitter

We’re already a third of the way through January, and some people might be feeling it more keenly than others. If you’re one of the millions (claiming to be) doing Dry January, it might feel like we’re a third of the way through the year.

We can’t say whether it’s a popular challenge with tweeters – but it’s certainly a popular topic.

1.

I don’t know why people find Dry January hard. Mine is already going great. So far today I’ve had 3 glasses of dry white wine, 2 pints of dry cider and a dry martini. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 1, 2023

2.

Just heard Dry January referred to as Lent for Millennials and it's probably the most accurate thing I've heard in my entire life. — Dublin By Pub (@dublinbypub) January 4, 2023

3.

doing dry january but fuck me that’s some back 5. pic.twitter.com/5RmZza4Yr6 — Louis (@LouisOsbornee) January 2, 2023

4.

the poor wee little pints of guinness now that everyone’s doing dry january pic.twitter.com/c8sMM8EmQb — spochadóir (@spochadoir) January 5, 2023

5.

Me leaving the liquor store knowing I’m doing dry January pic.twitter.com/2RDso0yYUT — danny lime (@LimeDanny) December 30, 2022

6.

Waving goodbye to Dry January after a week. pic.twitter.com/s4byZGbwRo — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 8, 2023

7.

four days into dry January and I’m already operating at a cognitive level previously unknown to mankind. i am like the feen from Limitless. i am bending spoons with my mind between work emails. by the 23rd of January i will face God and triumph. — spochadóir (@spochadoir) January 4, 2023

8.

I’m not doing Dry January but I’m also not drinking anywhere near as much as usual so I’ll be calling it “Slightly Moist January” and we all just have to live with that — Joe (@dealzjr) January 6, 2023

9.

It’s always dry January when you have eczema — Maggie? Winters? (@saggiesplinters) January 3, 2023

10.