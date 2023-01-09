The stunning World Darts Championship final was made even better by some very excitable Italian commentators
The darts world recently added an iconic moment to the archives during the World Darts Championship final, when Michael Smith narrowly beat Michael van Gerwen with a perfect nine-dart leg.
The commentators, the audience and the internet exploded. Metaphorically.
COMMENTARY CAM! 😅🎯
Here's a look at how Wayne Mardle and Stuart Pyke reacted in the commentary box after Michael Smith's astonishing nine-darter!
Absolute scenes at Ally Pally! 💥#WCDarts | Final
📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/igXQP2aABw
— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023
“I can’t spake! I can’t spake!”
And this is how Twitter reacted.
This is, without doubt, the best thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mEPfm7vEgG
— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 3, 2023
You can NOT tell me Darts isn’t entertaining… pic.twitter.com/bthnLI8ccO
— george (@StokeyyG2) January 3, 2023
Watch it, drink it in, STUPENDOUS pic.twitter.com/gOkXIG4rYW
— Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) January 3, 2023
As engrossing as that was, the Italian version had a little extra something – excited Italians, including lead DAZN commentator, Giordano Reale.
We thought the English commentary was good!
Who knew the Italians love the darts 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/72TPIGLkM1
— Sam Hart (@SamHartRacing) January 5, 2023
Here are just a few of the many delighted reactions.
If there is an Academy Award for 'Best Commentary' give it to these guys pic.twitter.com/o3dkLjNkTb
— JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) January 7, 2023
We thought the English commentary was good!
Who knew the Italians love the darts 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/72TPIGLkM1
— Sam Hart (@SamHartRacing) January 5, 2023
I mean just look at this emotion. We’ve all been missing out. I hope they said “I can’t spake!” in Italian pic.twitter.com/7L3M1jN3nT
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 6, 2023
This 9 darter is even better with Italian commentary. Whenever I feel too tired to write I’m going to play this! https://t.co/iMty5VoZW4
— Liz Webb (@LizWebbAuthor) January 7, 2023
This is fucking class. No one tell me sport doesn't unite the world. https://t.co/nNbepF1Tka
— Gilby (@Gilbers84) January 6, 2023
It looks like the British commentators will have to up their game.
I hate English commentary NOW 😂. https://t.co/eNUEWhmuqQ
— Darts shop WA119NB (@Dartsshopsth) January 6, 2023
READ MORE
This cricketer was hit in the most unfortunate way and the commentary was 10/10 (sound up!)