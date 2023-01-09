Sport

The stunning World Darts Championship final was made even better by some very excitable Italian commentators

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 9th, 2023

The darts world recently added an iconic moment to the archives during the World Darts Championship final, when Michael Smith narrowly beat Michael van Gerwen with a perfect nine-dart leg.

The commentators, the audience and the internet exploded. Metaphorically.

“I can’t spake! I can’t spake!”

And this is how Twitter reacted.

As engrossing as that was, the Italian version had a little extra something – excited Italians, including lead DAZN commentator, Giordano Reale.

Here are just a few of the many delighted reactions.

It looks like the British commentators will have to up their game.

READ MORE

This cricketer was hit in the most unfortunate way and the commentary was 10/10 (sound up!)

Source Sam Hart Image Sam Hart