The stunning World Darts Championship final was made even better by some very excitable Italian commentators

The darts world recently added an iconic moment to the archives during the World Darts Championship final, when Michael Smith narrowly beat Michael van Gerwen with a perfect nine-dart leg.

The commentators, the audience and the internet exploded. Metaphorically.

COMMENTARY CAM! 😅🎯 Here's a look at how Wayne Mardle and Stuart Pyke reacted in the commentary box after Michael Smith's astonishing nine-darter! Absolute scenes at Ally Pally! 💥#WCDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/igXQP2aABw — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

“I can’t spake! I can’t spake!”

And this is how Twitter reacted.

This is, without doubt, the best thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mEPfm7vEgG — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 3, 2023

You can NOT tell me Darts isn’t entertaining… pic.twitter.com/bthnLI8ccO — george (@StokeyyG2) January 3, 2023

Watch it, drink it in, STUPENDOUS pic.twitter.com/gOkXIG4rYW — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) January 3, 2023

As engrossing as that was, the Italian version had a little extra something – excited Italians, including lead DAZN commentator, Giordano Reale.

We thought the English commentary was good! Who knew the Italians love the darts 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/72TPIGLkM1 — Sam Hart (@SamHartRacing) January 5, 2023

Here are just a few of the many delighted reactions.

If there is an Academy Award for 'Best Commentary' give it to these guys pic.twitter.com/o3dkLjNkTb — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) January 7, 2023

I mean just look at this emotion. We’ve all been missing out. I hope they said “I can’t spake!” in Italian pic.twitter.com/7L3M1jN3nT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 6, 2023

This 9 darter is even better with Italian commentary. Whenever I feel too tired to write I’m going to play this! https://t.co/iMty5VoZW4 — Liz Webb (@LizWebbAuthor) January 7, 2023

This is fucking class. No one tell me sport doesn't unite the world. https://t.co/nNbepF1Tka — Gilby (@Gilbers84) January 6, 2023

It looks like the British commentators will have to up their game.

I hate English commentary NOW 😂. https://t.co/eNUEWhmuqQ — Darts shop WA119NB (@Dartsshopsth) January 6, 2023

